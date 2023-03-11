SF Supervisors Carve Path for Privately Run Safe Consumption Sites. But Can Nonprofits Fund Them Alone?

San Francisco supervisors this week unanimously approved a measure allowing nonprofits and other private organizations to open and operate safe drug consumption sites where users can smoke or inject high-potency drugs under close medical supervision. No such sites currently exist in the city since the closure of the Tenderloin Center in December.

But without a guaranteed funding source, the timeline for when the first “overdose prevention centers,” as they’re known, might open is still largely unclear. Under the legislation, nonprofits will have to cobble together the sizable amount of funding needed to run the sites, which by one recent estimate could each end up costing well over $1 million a year.

“There is opening up a site, and then there’s opening up a site and doing it the right way with the best achievable outcomes because it’s well funded,” said Lydia Bransten, executive director of the Gubbio Project, which hopes to open a site in the Mission District by the summer. “And we want to open a site that is adequately funded so we can have a skilled team of people, proper equipment and environment.”

Bransten’s vision hinges largely on whether city leaders will allow cash-strapped groups like hers to dip into the $120 million windfall San Francisco recently amassed from successful opioid-related lawsuits against pharmacies and drug manufacturers. The city, however, has yet to commit to making that money available, given the inherent legal concerns; the sites are still technically prohibited under state and federal law.

Without access to that, some public health advocates worry that most nonprofits won’t have the resources to quickly open and run the sites, which they argue are desperately needed to tackle the city’s ongoing overdose crisis.

Since 2020, more than 2,000 people in the city have died of drug overdoses, according to San Francisco’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“We are way over time for this,” said Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who introduced the ordinance in January, with the backing of Mayor London Breed.

Bransten, Ronen and other supporters of consumption sites are now urging that the city release the funds, which are specifically earmarked for overdose prevention.

“The key to open these doors is in the city attorney’s pocket,” Bransten added.

Safe consumption sites are foremost aimed at keeping chronic users alive and connecting them with rehabilitation services. Although the sites have operated for years — with mostly positive results — in Canada, Australia and multiple European countries, the concept has stoked intense controversy in the United States, and been largely left out of the overdose-prevention strategy playbook.

San Francisco’s new legislation sanctioning the sites comes just over a year after the city opened the short-lived Tenderloin Center in United Nations Plaza, its first full-scale publicly-funded safe consumption site. The hub offered meals, showers, laundry and social services, along with spaces where visitors could inject or inhale illicit drugs under the supervision of staff members equipped with naloxone, a nasal spray used to reverse an opioid overdoses.

More than 330 overdoses were reversed during the site’s 11 months of operation, according to city data, and zero overdose deaths occurred on site.