Walmart, CVS Set to Pay San Francisco $19 Million in Opioid Settlements

“For far too long, millions [of people] across America have lost loved ones to this crisis. And local governments in cities like San Francisco have had to shoulder the burden,” City Attorney David Chiu told KQED. “This is a crisis that did not come out of thin air. It was created by the opioid industry when extremely dangerous, addictive drugs were marketed to patients as safe. And we now know that to be a blatant lie.”

Last November, Walmart agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle numerous opioid-related lawsuits across the nation. San Francisco’s cut comes from the $265 million payout made to California in that settlement. During the same month, CVS also agreed to a $5 billion settlement with 19 states for its role in the opioid crisis, and $470 million of that settlement was slated for California.

San Francisco has collected more than $7 million from settlements related to the drug crisis so far, according to Chiu. Additional settlements with companies such as Allergan and Teva are still pending approval and could bring the city’s total to $130 million. That includes the victory against Walgreens last year, but the amount from that settlement has not yet been determined.

Funding overdose prevention

The opioid settlement funds are slated to be used for overdose prevention efforts, such as purchasing and distributing Narcan, a fast-acting opioid overdose reversal medicine.

But several supervisors and overdose prevention advocates say the city should also use the funds to help nonprofits operate safe consumption sites, facilities where people can smoke or inject drugs with medical supervision to prevent overdose deaths and connect users to other health and social services.