Governor Newsom Vetoes Safe Consumption Site Bill

Proponents are calling Governor Gavin Newsom’s veto of a bill that would have allowed supervised drug injection sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles a tragic, “missed opportunity” to prevent overdose deaths.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Report Finds Many Childcare Workers Severely Underpaid

A new report finds that most early childcare workers in California make far less than a living wage and that many earn less than they did before the pandemic. The report from UC Berkeley found that providers running small, daycare centers out of their homes make between $16,000- 30,000 a year.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, KQED

Orange County Congressional Race One To Watch

Once a reliable stronghold for Republicans, Orange County has become a contested battleground for congressional races in recent election cycles -- and this year is no different.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED