Newsom Vetos Bill to Pilot Legal Drug Injection Sites in SF, Oakland and LA

A client of the Insite supervised injection center in Vancouver, Canada, injects himself on May 3, 2011. (Laurent Vu The / AFP via GETTY)
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have piloted sites for people to snort or inject illegal drugs under the watchful gaze of health care workers. The measure was designed to save lives as fentanyl-related deaths surge across the state, but Newsom said it could have brought a "world of unintended consequences."
SB 57 would have paved the way for a five-year trial of so-called “safe consumption” or "supervised injection” facilities in Oakland, San Francisco and the city and county of Los Angeles. Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill in 2018.
"I'm acutely concerned about the operation of safe injection sites without strong engaged local leadership and well-documented, vetted and thoughtful operational and sustainable plans," said Newsom in a veto statement.
Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said the state "lost a huge opportunity" to address one of its most deadly problems, drug overdose deaths. "We know from decades of experience and numerous peer-reviewed scientific studies that they work."
About a year ago, Gary McCoy staged a hunger strike outside San Francisco City Hall demanding local leaders open these sites. He's disappointed his grass roots advocacy did not pay off.
"I am very angry about the governor's decision," he said.
McCoy is currently the vice president of policy and public affairs with HealthRIGHT 360, but McCoy spent nearly two decades unhoused and high in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. He usually injected drugs inside public restrooms at the library. He said he likely caught HIV from a dirty needle.
“I weighed 110 pounds,” said McCoy. “I had psoriasis all over my body. I hated my life so much and I wanted to die.”
McCoy was a "frequent flier" at both local jails and hospitals. Looking back he wishes he would have known where to seek help.
“If these sites had been available to me, it wouldn't have taken until I was 32 for me to finally decide that treatment was right for me,” said McCoy. “I'm certain it would have happened much sooner.”
The only two sites in the U.S. are in New York City. People can inject or snort illegal drugs under the supervision of trained staff with "crash carts" stocked with naloxone and other life-saving tools. The goal is also to inspire people to seek treatment and to connect them to primary care and social services.
“Just knowing that there's someone there that's supportive and treating me with dignity and kindness would have gone such a long way,” said McCoy.
Harm reduction draws opposition
The legislation faced significant pushback from agencies like the National Narcotic Officers' Associations’ Coalition and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, who argued the sites will not provide an adequate path to treatment.
“We might save one [life] here and there with the resources,” said state Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, R-Yucaipa, who voted against the measure. “But then we have another slew of people coming off the fence and becoming addicted to these drugs.”
She said sanctioned drug use sends the message that substances like heroin and cocaine are safe.
“The legislature must work in tandem with law enforcement to get illicit drugs off our streets and hold drug dealers accountable for the lives they ruin,” said Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in a statement. “SB 57 doesn’t do that and could ultimately result in innocent people becoming victims to the crimes and hazards surrounding drug abuse.”
Feds considering safe injection sites
The first two publicly recognized overdose prevention sites in the United States opened in New York City in December and have been credited with intervening in more than 150 overdoses. Rhode Island approved testing similar centers for two years.
A recent cost-benefit analysis conducted by epidemiologists and sociologists at RTI International, the University of Southern California and elsewhere demonstrates that every dollar spent on safe consumption in San Francisco would save the city $2.33.
Safe injection sites are on the table at the federal level. While the Justice Department under the Trump administration adamantly opposed the possibility, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s office appears more open, telling The Associated Press it is “evaluating” and talking with regulators about “appropriate guardrails.”
“Sites have been in operation around the world for about 30 years in Europe, Canada and Australia,” said Wiener, the bill’s sponsor. “Not a single person has ever died of an overdose in one of these consumption sites.”
Sponsored
Get the best of KQED’s science coverage in your inbox weekly.
To learn more about how we use your information, please read our privacy policy.