Newsom Vetos Bill to Pilot Legal Drug Injection Sites in SF, Oakland and LA

The only two sites in the U.S. are in New York City. People can inject or snort illegal drugs under the supervision of trained staff with "crash carts" stocked with naloxone and other life-saving tools. The goal is also to inspire people to seek treatment and to connect them to primary care and social services.

“Just knowing that there's someone there that's supportive and treating me with dignity and kindness would have gone such a long way,” said McCoy.

Harm reduction draws opposition

The legislation faced significant pushback from agencies like the National Narcotic Officers' Associations’ Coalition and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, who argued the sites will not provide an adequate path to treatment.

“We might save one [life] here and there with the resources,” said state Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, R-Yucaipa, who voted against the measure. “But then we have another slew of people coming off the fence and becoming addicted to these drugs.”

She said sanctioned drug use sends the message that substances like heroin and cocaine are safe.

“The legislature must work in tandem with law enforcement to get illicit drugs off our streets and hold drug dealers accountable for the lives they ruin,” said Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in a statement. “SB 57 doesn’t do that and could ultimately result in innocent people becoming victims to the crimes and hazards surrounding drug abuse.”

Feds considering safe injection sites

The first two publicly recognized overdose prevention sites in the United States opened in New York City in December and have been credited with intervening in more than 150 overdoses. Rhode Island approved testing similar centers for two years.

A recent cost-benefit analysis conducted by epidemiologists and sociologists at RTI International, the University of Southern California and elsewhere demonstrates that every dollar spent on safe consumption in San Francisco would save the city $2.33.

Safe injection sites are on the table at the federal level. While the Justice Department under the Trump administration adamantly opposed the possibility, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s office appears more open, telling The Associated Press it is “evaluating” and talking with regulators about “appropriate guardrails.”

“Sites have been in operation around the world for about 30 years in Europe, Canada and Australia,” said Wiener, the bill’s sponsor. “Not a single person has ever died of an overdose in one of these consumption sites.”