SF's Mobile Clinics Made Opioid Treatment More Accessible During the Pandemic. But Will They Stay?

Things at the opiate treatment program at San Francisco General Hospital look a good deal different these days from before the pandemic hit.

For starters, there’s now an option to pick up methadone from a mobile clinic stationed in the hospital’s shaded parking lot, rather than in the traditional clinic inside Ward 93. More crucially, patients can now get the dosage level they need, when they need it, and are able to take their medications home with them — allowances that were previously restricted.

In the spring of 2020, as many medical facilities limited their indoor services, the mobile clinic’s two vans set up shop, enabling patients to continue receiving their addiction-related medications and other treatments without interruption.

Early indicators suggest the changes have helped more patients stick with their substance-use treatments at the hospital’s 50-year-old Opiate Treatment Outpatient Program (OTOP).

“More people are coming, and more people are staying” with their treatment plan, said Dr. Lisa Fortuna, chief of psychiatry at SF General.

But as local and federal pandemic emergency orders — and many of the programs that came with them — come to an end, the future of the mobile clinic is uncertain.

Tamra Lombardo, a former heroin user who has received treatment from OTOP for nearly 10 years, said the outdoor site is more discreet and much easier to access compared to the hospital ward, which she frequented before the pandemic.

“I haven’t missed no days here. It’s more convenient and a lot smoother. It’s way better, I think,” said Lombardo, 52, after picking up the cherry-flavored dose of methadone from one of the clinic's vans on a recent Friday, with her dog Eddy at her side. Finding a program that works, she added, has allowed her to focus on her work as a caregiver.

Lombardo is one of about 600 OTOP patients, roughly 75% of whom now use the program's mobile clinic, according to Hasija Sisic, a nurse manager. Participation in the program, which dropped considerably during the first year of the pandemic, has since rebounded and even exceeded pre-pandemic levels, according to data provided by the program.

That retention is sorely needed as cities throughout the region, and country, continue to grapple with an overdose epidemic driven by potent opioids like fentanyl. In San Francisco alone, nearly 2,000 people have died of drug overdoses since 2020, according to data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Seven days a week, OTOP nurses work out of the clinic's large white vans in the hospital parking lot, near Potrero Boulevard. On Monday through Friday, one of the vans also parks in the Bayview neighborhood.