'Compassion Is Killing People': London Breed Pushes for More Arrests to Tackle SF's Drug Crisis

An attempt by San Francisco leaders to hold an outdoor Q&A about the city’s drug crisis was thwarted Tuesday afternoon after protesters at United Nations Plaza shouted over Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin.
After retreating to City Hall, Breed and Peskin – who had requested the special offsite for the full Board of Supervisors meeting to put a spotlight on problems in the area – continued to discuss how the city is addressing ongoing problems with open-air drug dealing, drug use and dangerous street conditions, all of which UN Plaza has come to symbolize.
Breed touted many of the mental health services and programs the city has under her leadership and praised efforts to prioritize treatment over punitive approaches. But she also said accountability has been lacking, and suggested that the city’s public health-based approaches have reached their limits of efficacy in tackling the current crisis.
“Force is going to have to be a part of it, whether people like it or not. We’re going to have to do more,” Breed told the Board of Supervisors inside City Hall, in response to a question from Peskin about whether she intended clear outdoor drug dealing from the area and potentially reignite emergency orders such as the one she declared in 2021 for the Tenderloin neighborhood, which for 90-days galvanized multiple city departments to address challenges in the area.
“At the end of the day, we can’t just keep throwing up our hands and think all of a sudden what we are doing is working,” she said. “Compassion is killing people. And we have to push forth some tough love to change what’s happening on the streets of San Francisco.”