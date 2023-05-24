'Compassion Is Killing People': London Breed Pushes for More Arrests to Tackle SF's Drug Crisis

Although Breed did not specifically comment on a new emergency order, she highlighted the San Francisco Police Department’s new partnership with the California Highway Patrol and CalGuard – announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom at the end of April –targeting drug trafficking and drug dealing in the city.

“We can’t force the state and the feds to come to the table, but finally they are coming to the table in a way that’s not necessarily traditional,” Breed said. “They are invited to work with us even to the point where if they want to oversee the operation… we will follow direction. Whatever it takes. I am willing to humble the city to do whatever is necessary to get to a better place.”

Breed also asked the board to pass her upcoming budget without any reductions and to “support the arrests for those who are struggling with addiction, especially when they break the law, to get them into drug treatment court and the support they so desperately need.”

The city is currently developing a pilot program to address when someone on the street is “so far under the influence of drugs that they may pose a danger to themselves or others,” according to a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Emergency Management.

The program, which could involve enforcing public intoxication laws, will be included in the mayor’s upcoming budget proposal.

“The uncomfortable conversations have to happen. I get that people have an issue that we are getting more aggressive to people with addiction,” Breed told the board. “I’m one of those people. I lost a sister to drug overdose.”

But while her sister struggled to access treatment services years ago, Breed said, many more facilities and beds have become available under her leadership, and the wait time for treatment has since dropped.

Public health and addiction advocates, however, stress that there are still not enough resources to meet the need San Francisco is facing due to fentanyl, an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin that has led to a spike in overdose deaths in the city in recent years.

And they point to research that has shown that more incarceration could lead to higher overdose rates among offenders shortly after their release.