Newsom's Plan to Crack Down on Fentanyl in San Francisco Could Cause More Harm Than Good, Some Addiction Experts Say

Starting on May 1, Newsom is sending 75 California Highway Patrol officers into the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods, where the majority of overdose deaths have occurred in recent years. Fourteen members of the California National Guard will also work to train San Francisco police in identifying and responding to potential trafficking cases.

Newsom and Breed stated that their focus in San Francisco is around drug dealing and trafficking, not drug users themselves. But there is often overlap in those populations, according to addiction researchers.

“There is a false dichotomy here in terms of people who are drug merchants and people who are using drugs. You know, it can often be the same people. The people who use drugs might actually be selling or trading drugs as well,” said Alex Kral, an epidemiologist at the independent nonprofit research institute RTI International. “If you’re simply doing an intervention to try to remove people who sell drugs, you’re actually also hurting people who use drugs.”

Both experts point to how, earlier this year, overdose rates in San Francisco rapidly increased shortly following the closure of the Tenderloin Center, a drop-in social services center and safe consumption site that operated for 11 months. Trained staff at the facility reversed 333 overdoses in 11 months before the facility closed, according to city data.

The Tenderloin Center opened in January 2022 as part of a wider intervention for the neighborhood that aimed to curb outdoor drug dealing and use, clean city sidewalks, get more people into drug treatment and reduce overdose deaths. The temporary emergency operation lasted 90 days and the center stayed open for 11 months.

“Without a replacement (for the Tenderloin Center), and then to instead focus on policing people, it’s no surprise to me that there are more overdoses this year than last year,” Kral said. “There’s no surprise to me that things will get worse with this approach.”

Residents say help is needed

Newsom’s intervention comes alongside serious concerns about safety in the Tenderloin and in SoMa and complaints about street conditions that some feel are out of control. Residents who spoke to KQED said they are desperate for solutions.

Jacob Thornton, 32, lives at Trinity Place in SoMa and said he has been held up at knifepoint twice outside his building. He supports the additional law enforcement resources coming into the neighborhood.