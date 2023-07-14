Legal Experts Break Down Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ Discrimination Ruling

How was this case even won?

Lorie Smith, the web designer involved in the case, was challenging her home state of Colorado’s public accommodations law — the type of law that, in most states, bars discrimination based on sexual orientation. Her claim was that the state was unconstitutionally forcing her to create a message she opposes because she can’t deny service to same-sex couples. The Supreme Court sided with Smith, ruling that forcing her to create websites for queer couples would violate her free speech rights under the Constitution’s First Amendment.

Smith should have lost her case on several fronts, said Coles — just one being that her website work “is commercial speech,” and not personal expression (free speech), because Smith “was being paid to write words for somebody else.” And it’s well-established, says Coles, that commercial speech is not as protected as other forms of speech.

The court ignored this analysis of the First Amendment in its ruling, says Coles. A majority of the justices, he adds, believe that if Smith created websites for same-sex couples, she would be forced to use words to celebrate things she does not want to celebrate.

Responding to lingering questions over the legitimacy of this case — namely, whether the web designer in question had ever really been asked to design a site for a gay wedding — Coles said he didn’t think it’s “a fake case.” The real question, he said, is whether the designer has taken steps to “start working on websites or not — and the answer is yes. She made a pretty decent showing in the court that she’d done a lot of research. She had models together.”

Notions of this being a “fake case” get away from the point, says Liss, of Van Nest and Peters. She stresses that this case is “an important door,” one that this court has chosen to open and go through by taking up the case in the first place.

What could the long-term ramifications of this case be?

Coles says that what surprised him about the Supreme Court’s decision was that it did not draw upon the clause in the Constitution that protects people’s right to practice their religion. Instead, the ruling draws upon the free speech clause, “because [Lorie Smith] was involved in expressive conduct.”

Coles believes that the Court’s conservative justices disagree on how to interpret the free exercise-of-religion clause. But he cautions that there may come a day when the conservative justices privilege religious exemptions in their rulings. “And that religious exception to nondiscrimination laws is not going to be limited to expressive businesses,” he said.

“Run through the list of everything that we’ve managed to cover with our civil rights laws,” Coles said, referring to protections for race, religion, gender and disability. By itself, he said, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis is “not going to completely eviscerate discrimination laws,” but he believes it “portends something in the future, which is a good deal worse.”

How can you voice your opposition to this ruling?

The Supreme Court’s recent raft of rulings against LGBTQ+ rights, affirmative action and student loan forgiveness has drawn vehement criticism sharply focused on the Court’s conservative supermajority. For example, in speaking out against the student loan decision, U.S Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) called the body a “corrupt, right-wing court.”

Criticism of the court’s rulings has also come from within, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor saying that the website designer ruling saw the Supreme Court “taking steps backward.”

“Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people,” she added. “The immediate, symbolic effect of the decision is to mark gays and lesbians for second-class status.”