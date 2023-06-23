How to Find a Camping Spot in California (When They Always Seem to Be Fully Booked)

If you’ve ever tried to grab a spot at one of the state’s more popular campgrounds, especially campsites near San Francisco, you’ve probably experienced this frustrating moment: You log in at the exact minute reservations are opened and … everything’s already booked.
Let’s get this out of the way first: Bots aren’t actually a problem anymore, says California State Parks information officer Jorge Moreno. After the state parks moved to a third-party online reservation system called Reserve California in 2017, many campers did complain about bots automatically snapping up spots faster than a human could click a button. But Moreno says that’s why, in 2019, that site’s parent company, Reserve America, added a captcha and verification step to the process.
In 2021, to be sure the new methods were effective, they did an analysis of the reservation IPs and time stamps. “It was determined that automated bots were no longer an issue,” he said. Additionally, any account caught using bots or reselling reservations now earns a ban.
If that’s the case, then why are so many campsites still already full the second they open up for reservations?
Low-hanging fruit first: Moreno recommends creating an account on the camping reservation website and confirming all your account details are up to date — before you need to reserve your campsite.
You should also have all other information you might need on hand, like even your vehicle license plate (some campgrounds require that when you’re finalizing your reservation).
Another part of making sure you have all the info you need? Understanding all the various California camping options out there — which can definitely be confusing — and making sure you have the right one (keep reading for those tips).
Finally, get logged into the reservation site before the time slot opens, so you’re ready to go when the clock strikes.
Understand the different types of California campsites
It’s also key to know that there are many different parks and campgrounds in California, with varying availability and reservation processes.
State parks and national parks are often the most crowded. Local and regional parks are sometimes overlooked, and can have open spots. And the (very rustic) U.S. Forest Service camping spots are often virtually empty if you want a real adventure.
Camping via the National Park Service
Reserve through:Recreation.gov Reservations open: Typically, six months in advance at 7 a.m.
In some cases, there are campgrounds run locally — like the East Bay Regional Park District campgrounds at Lake Del Valle and Anthony Chabot (which open 12 weeks in advance) or the Santa Clara County campgrounds at Uvas Canyon or Coyote Lake.
Camping via the US Forest Service
Reserve through:Recreation.gov, but dispersed camping — i.e., camping not in a campground — is allowed for free across the country on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land and in most cases on Forest Service land. Backcountry camping, or thru-camping, however, may require specific permits with the local ranger. Reservations open: Varies
In popular camping areas near San Francisco — like around the Russian River — there are also private campgrounds. Services like Hipcamp can help narrow those down.
Look for last-minute cancellations and day-of walk-up spots
Of course, it’s easiest to find open campsites on weekdays (especially if you work remotely) or on non-holiday weekends. But if you have some flexibility, then you can also utilize last-minute camping options.
Hit the road and cruise for reservation-free spots
This is where we once more must shout out the benefits of dispersed camping and backpacking. If you make a list of possible campsites, then you can hit them up on the road until you find one that’s open — just remember to download an offline map of the area using a service like Google Maps, in case you lose cellphone service.
Want a weekend spot? Try making a booking that starts a few days before
Because reservations can fill up three or six months in advance (depending on the campground), many industrious campers will book a spot starting Wednesday or Thursday that extends through the weekend. This approach allows you to get into the reservation system earlier and book the weekend before it fills up.
However, if you’re trying this, it’s important to know the deadline by which you need to arrive at your campsite — so you don’t lose your spot. For example, Moreno said, state parks require you to be there by noon the day after your arrival date — and you need to actually call the park if you’re going to be late.
Be vigilant for cancellations
The flip side of that coin is a surprising number of people don’t actually use their hard-earned reservations. A bill currently in the state Legislature would incentivize people to cancel their reservations early, opening them up to others. Right now, though, you can use the reservation website to look for last-minute cancellations or call the campgrounds to find out whether there are no-shows. (Or, if you’re an adventurous person with flexibility, you can also just show up — and hope someone else doesn’t.)
As for walk-ins, many popular campgrounds operate first-come, first-serve sites, which you can typically claim if you get there by noon — but if you want the site for a busy weekend, then you probably need to be there on Friday morning. The farther you’re willing to walk, the more likely you are to find a campsite.
A number of popular walk-in campgrounds are currently still closed from storm damage, but some remaining open options are:
Moreno recommends using the Reserve California recommendation engine to find other state park campgrounds. When you input certain dates, the site will then suggest other parks nearby that have availability. Having a few options on your list can help you book if your Plan A is full — and heading to places that are less well-known will help you find more open campsites.
A couple of Moreno’s favorite hidden gem campsites