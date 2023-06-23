How to Find a Camping Spot in California (When They Always Seem to Be Fully Booked)

Another part of making sure you have all the info you need? Understanding all the various California camping options out there — which can definitely be confusing — and making sure you have the right one (keep reading for those tips).

Finally, get logged into the reservation site before the time slot opens, so you’re ready to go when the clock strikes.

Understand the different types of California campsites

It’s also key to know that there are many different parks and campgrounds in California, with varying availability and reservation processes.

State parks and national parks are often the most crowded. Local and regional parks are sometimes overlooked, and can have open spots. And the (very rustic) U.S. Forest Service camping spots are often virtually empty if you want a real adventure.

Camping via the National Park Service

Reserve through: Recreation.gov

Reservations open: Typically, six months in advance at 7 a.m.

In the Bay Area, National Parks Service camping includes the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) and Point Reyes National Seashore, as well as the one campsite within San Francisco proper, the Rob Hill campground in the Presidio.

Camping in California State Parks

Reserve through: ReserveCalifornia.com

Reservations open: Typically, six months in advance at 8 a.m.

In the Bay Area, California State Parks camping areas include Mount Tamalpais State Park, Mount Diablo State Park, Portola Redwoods State Park, Henry W. Coe State Park and Angel Island State Park.

Camping in county and local parks

Reserve through: ReserveAmerica.com and individual park websites

Reservations open: Varies

In some cases, there are campgrounds run locally — like the East Bay Regional Park District campgrounds at Lake Del Valle and Anthony Chabot (which open 12 weeks in advance) or the Santa Clara County campgrounds at Uvas Canyon or Coyote Lake.

Camping via the US Forest Service

Reserve through: Recreation.gov, but dispersed camping — i.e., camping not in a campground — is allowed for free across the country on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land and in most cases on Forest Service land. Backcountry camping, or thru-camping, however, may require specific permits with the local ranger.

Reservations open: Varies

Forest Service land is found farther away from the Bay Area, in the national forests around Tahoe, the Mendocino National Forest or the wilderness area outside Big Sur. Use the Forest Service map to find possible campgrounds.

Ready to try dispersed camping in one of California’s national forests? It’s one way to nearly guarantee yourself a last-minute campsite. Don’t be intimidated: Here’s how to find free dispersed camping sites and get started.

Camping in private campgrounds

Reserve through: Individual websites and/or sites like Hipcamp

Reservations open: Varies

In popular camping areas near San Francisco — like around the Russian River — there are also private campgrounds. Services like Hipcamp can help narrow those down.

Look for last-minute cancellations and day-of walk-up spots

Of course, it’s easiest to find open campsites on weekdays (especially if you work remotely) or on non-holiday weekends. But if you have some flexibility, then you can also utilize last-minute camping options.

Hit the road and cruise for reservation-free spots

This is where we once more must shout out the benefits of dispersed camping and backpacking. If you make a list of possible campsites, then you can hit them up on the road until you find one that’s open — just remember to download an offline map of the area using a service like Google Maps, in case you lose cellphone service.

Want a weekend spot? Try making a booking that starts a few days before

Because reservations can fill up three or six months in advance (depending on the campground), many industrious campers will book a spot starting Wednesday or Thursday that extends through the weekend. This approach allows you to get into the reservation system earlier and book the weekend before it fills up.

However, if you’re trying this, it’s important to know the deadline by which you need to arrive at your campsite — so you don’t lose your spot. For example, Moreno said, state parks require you to be there by noon the day after your arrival date — and you need to actually call the park if you’re going to be late.

Be vigilant for cancellations

The flip side of that coin is a surprising number of people don’t actually use their hard-earned reservations. A bill currently in the state Legislature would incentivize people to cancel their reservations early, opening them up to others. Right now, though, you can use the reservation website to look for last-minute cancellations or call the campgrounds to find out whether there are no-shows. (Or, if you’re an adventurous person with flexibility, you can also just show up — and hope someone else doesn’t.)

Don’t want to keep pressing refresh? The site Campnab lets you know if a cancellation opens up. (Yes, this service is something of a bot – but it doesn’t book the reservation for you, rather just tells you when it opens up.)

Know about day-of spots and walk-in sites

Point Reyes National Seashore, for example, holds back a handful of campsites to give out each day. These four spots open up online at 7 a.m. for camping later that day, so you still need to reserve.

As for walk-ins, many popular campgrounds operate first-come, first-serve sites, which you can typically claim if you get there by noon — but if you want the site for a busy weekend, then you probably need to be there on Friday morning. The farther you’re willing to walk, the more likely you are to find a campsite.

A number of popular walk-in campgrounds are currently still closed from storm damage, but some remaining open options are: