How to Find Free Camping in California's National Forests

It can be tough to reserve a camping site at the last minute. In most cases, you’ll need to reserve months in advance, and last-minute planners might be left with limited options.

One solution for the adventurer in you: explore free dispersed camping opportunities in one of California's national forests.

Dispersed camping means camping outside of a designated developed campground, with little or no facilities or services available. You can also take advantage of slightly more developed campgrounds that are still free.

Fortunately for us, California is home to 20 beautiful national forests — two of which are shared with other states. We have the most national forests in any state in the country, which widens our options for outdoor adventures. And let’s face it, with inflation being top of mind for many people right now, saving costs on travel might sound appealing.

Keep keep reading for our top recommendations of free camping opportunities at national forests close to home. Remember, things can change fast with closures — especially during wildfire season, sadly, For latest alerts and updates, be sure to visit the official U.S. national forest website before you leave.

You could also independently begin your hunt for free camping spots on this interactive map from the United States Forestry Service (USFS), plus free apps like FreeCampsites, FreeRoam, and Google Maps are great places to start. You can additionally find dispersed camping available on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land.

Free camping sites in California national forests

Free camping is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, but remember, more often than not, there will be no or limited amenities like potable water and toilets on the grounds if a camping spot is free. We've picked 14 free dispersed camping sites across eight different national forests that have some facilities (like vault toilets and campfire rings).

All of these spots are under six hours' drive away from San Francisco. (Just remember to bring a map with you in case you find yourself with no cell service.)

Stanislaus National Forest

Hermit Valley Campground in the Stanislaus National Forest is a free campsite near towns like Bear Valley, Lake Alpine, and Markleeville and is only about four hours away from San Francisco. There are a number of campfire rings on this site, but no potable water. South Lake Tahoe is about 1.5 hours away and Yosemite is about 2.5 hours away.

Cherry Lake is another recommended area for dispersed camping within Stanislaus National Forest. Dispersed camping is available around the lake at least 100 feet from the high-water mark. See USFS's website for more information.

Sierra National Forest

The Sierra National Forest boasts a ton of dispersed camping opportunities to explore. Kirch Flat Campground is one of the many recommended spots on camping websites like The Dyrt and Campendium.

Although it can get very hot in the summer months, this spot would be a great free camping opportunity in the spring and fall months. Many come to visit here to enjoy the beautiful canyon scenery of the King’s River. The campground is equipped with picnic tables, fire rings, and vault toilets.

Inyo National Forest

Glass Creek Campground near Mammoth Lakes in the Inyo National Forests is another great free camping site that accommodates RVs up to 45 feet long. This is a popular spot with campfire rings, picnic tables, and vault toilets.

Campers have mentioned that there's a good amount of rainbow trout at Glass Creek, which runs through this campground, and is a great spot for some fishing. The nearest town is June Lake which is a great spot for hiking, fishing, and camping. You can also find reserveable campsites in June Lake.

Mendocino National Forest

Grizzly Flat Dispersed Campground in Mendocino National Forest's Yuki Wilderness is another option for dispersed camping. Due to its location in a coniferous pine and spruce forest, it’s relatively cool on the camping site.

There are a few campfire rings and vault toilets, but no picnic tables. This spot is not recommended for RVs and large vehicles.

Lassen National Forest

Black Rock Campground in Ishi Wilderness in Lassen National Forest is about 4.5 hours away from San Francisco. There are 6 sites available for primitive dispersed camping with campfire rings.

There are no toilets or potable water here, so be sure to plan for this trip if you’re heading out here. The closest towns to this campground are Chico, Chester, and Red Bluff.

Klamath National Forest

Orr Lake Campground in the Klamath National Forest is a great spot for dispersed camping and Orr Lake is a great destination for those who love fishing, nature viewing, water activities, and riparian wildlife viewing along the lake shore. There are 8 free camping sites available on a first-come, first-served basis with vault toilets, campfire rings, barbecue grills, and picnic tables. The closest towns to this campground are Bray and Macdoel.

Another recommended free camping site in Klamath National Forest? Beaver Creek Campground. Like many other campgrounds, its busiest season is in the summer. Here you’ll find vault toilets and a total of 8 campsites, on the banks of the scenic Beaver Creek. The closest towns are Klamath River and Yreka.

For both of these campsites, do bring your own water for cooking, washing, and other uses as these locations do not have potable water.

Modoc National Forest

In the northeast corner of California, Modoc National Forest is home to more than 300 species of wildlife and is a great quiet getaway from the crowded trails and campgrounds of the Sierra Nevada forests.

There are a number of dispersed and reservable camping opportunities in the Modocs to choose from, but a great option would be to explore spots near Medicine Lake within the Doublehead Ranger District. Spots like Blanche Lake, Payne Springs, and Schonchin Springs Campgrounds are all open this season and offer free, first-come first-served spots.

The nearest town to these three campsites is McCloud, which is about 45 miles away. Most of these sites have potable water and vault toilets near their campgrounds.

If you’re ok with paid options (about $14 per night), the Medicine Lake Campground is your best option. There are a total of 75 campsites at the Medicine Lake Campground and 15 of them are reservable on Recreation.gov.

Sequoia National Forest

If you’re looking to head out into Sequoia National Forest, there are many options for dispersed camping within the Three Ranger Districts.

The Kern River Ranger District has 9 different dispersed camping sites that you can choose from. Chico Flat is a great place to camp if you want to be in the vicinity of Lake Isabella. Corral Creek Dispersed Campground is a less crowded option and is located on the north fork of the Kern River.

Restrooms here might be open in the summer months. Springhill Dispersed Camping area is one of the largest dispersed camping sites along the Kern River, but it may still be challenging to secure a spot — so it’s advised to arrive early.