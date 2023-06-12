KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

Finding Community in the Oakland Pickleball Scene

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaMolly SolomonJehlen Herdman
Designated “the fastest-growing sport in America” by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association in the last three years, pickleball is blowing up here in the Bay Area, too. Local enthusiasts say the sport has helped them stay active during the pandemic and find community. 

Today on The Bay: a field trip to Bushrod Park, the heart of Oakland’s pickleball scene, to see what all the hype is about. 

Guest: Alix Wall, Freelance Writer, Darlene Vendegna, Oakland’s USA Pickleball Association Ambassador


Maria Esquinca provided additional support with the scoring for this episode. 

