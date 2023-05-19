Layoffs: How to Prioritize Your Mental Health After Losing Your Job, From Telling Family to Self-Care

Making time for self-care

If your former employer did not provide you with a severance package and you are under financial pressure, self-care may not immediately strike you as ranking high on your list of priorities. But setting aside time to catch your breath and do something that benefits you is actually critical to making sure you can be at your best when looking for a job.

San José-based marriage and family therapist Mariya Katrina Punay points out that a layoff is a type of separation, like a breakup or divorce. In some cases, workers have spent years working alongside people who may have become like family.

If we don’t take care of ourselves through this experience, like you would during another kind of separation, Punay says, it could put you at risk of longer-term consequences.

If the reality of the situation is “not addressed in a healthy way during the separation process,” she said, “it can be very stressful. And in the very rare case, it could be retraumatizing for those people that have not healed their job or workplace separation trauma from a previous employer … [who] jumped from one job to another without having to take time to look at how that kind of interaction has affected them.”

So what does self-care look like after a job loss? If you have the option to take some time off before looking for a new role, Angelakis encourages you to fill up this time with things you always wanted to do but were prevented from doing by work. “Think about all the things that have been put on hold that are fun, inventive and creative,” she said — and seek them out.

Angelakis also stresses the importance of having a “gratitude practice.” This, she says, “is the time when you can fill up your time helping others,” but also an opportunity for you to make “a ritual out of being grateful for all of the things you have.”

“Focus on the things that you do have in place,” Angelakis says. “The less we have, sometimes, the more grateful we become.”

And even if you have to go straight into the job search or you already have another job, Angelakis recommends setting aside some time each day, even for a few minutes, for your gratitude practice. “Brief with peers who also were laid off, go outside, maybe treat yourself and get your feelings out and to process what’s going on there,” she said. Read more about finding community among other folks who’ve been laid off.

Keeping a day-to-day structure is also part of self-care, says McLean, especially during a job search.

Not hearing back after multiple job applications can start to make some folks feel “depressed and hopeless,” said McLean. To combat this while you’re not working, she recommends having “some kind of structure to your day. You’ll get up at the same time. And do your résumé for two, three hours,” and then exercise. Read more about how to balance job applications with healthy activities.

When should you seek additional mental health support?

McLean emphasizes just how vulnerable we are when we lose our jobs unexpectedly. “One of the biggest stressors is being let go of a job,” she said. “It’s going to make it more likely for people to start engaging in their substance use. It’s going to put you at higher risk for depression, anxiety.”

McLean notes that people who have “a predisposition towards depression, anxiety, any type of mental health issue or substance use issue” should be especially aware that they might need additional support after a layoff through mental health counseling — “because they’re at higher risk for a relapse in either a mental health issue or a substance use issue, because it’s such a big stressor to lose a job.”

But even if this is not your personal situation, talking to a mental health professional about everything that is on your plate can go a long way if you’re also juggling family responsibilities.

When times are tough, many parents and caregivers tend to prioritize the needs of their children and other family members, and can sometimes overlook their own emotional and physical needs, says Angelakis. “As a mother, I know how hard it is to put yourself first,” she explained. “But if you don’t put yourself first … you’re going to start to burn out.”

She acknowledges that for some parents, it doesn’t come easy to set time aside to talk about their feelings. But, she says, it’s in those difficult moments that you need to take care of yourself, so you can take care of those who depend on you.

Last year, Angelakis herself lost her job at a children’s mental health nonprofit, around the same time her son was in a serious accident. From personal experience, she says, she knows “it is so challenging to step away and take care of myself first, because my child is my first priority.”

“In these circumstances, you feel like you just have to be these robotic individuals who just keep going, like the Energizer Bunny. And we’re not built that way,” said Angelakis.

“We’re human. We have feelings. We have needs. And those basic needs left unmet are going to manifest.”

How can I access mental health care if I no longer have insurance?

If you received health care insurance through your employer, that coverage will stop soon after the layoff. This can make it harder to find mental health support and can potentially create a difficult situation if you are already seeing a therapist or have a prescription for a mental health issue your insurance helps cover.

But there are several things you can do, says Punay from San José. After you’re told about the layoff, your employer will contact you to go over some paperwork that finalizes your employment. That’s when you want to ask how long your insurance benefits will last after your last day at work and about COBRA, a federal and state law that allows workers to continue receiving their health coverage for a certain period after losing their job.

Also, if your employer offers you a severance agreement, this can be the time to negotiate better terms for you and your family before agreeing to sign.

While going through insurance paperwork may not feel like the most exciting or engaging thing to do after losing your job, Punay acknowledges, it is still important because it can help you get the tools you need to look after yourself.

“For some people, it’s so easy to not bother with this stuff because they’re busy looking for work,” she said. “However, it’s also important that you advocate for yourself — because advocating for yourself, especially after a job loss, can be looking at the paperwork that you don’t want to look at.”

It’s important to remember that COBRA coverage is not free and premiums can in fact be quite high. Individuals may be charged hundreds of dollars, and family plans can go for thousands of dollars.

“While someone’s employed, their employer typically pays part of the premium. So that means it’s low cost,” said Tyler Sadwith, deputy director for behavioral health at the state Department for Health Care Services. “But after someone loses their job, while they have the ability to stay enrolled with that same health plan, they actually then become typically responsible for the full premium.”

“At that point, they could see what other options might be available,” he explained. “If they’re married, that could include enrolling in the health plan of their spouse or their partner. And that could also mean applying for Medi-Cal or other options under Covered California.”

You can review discounted health care plans — and see whether you qualify for Medi-Cal — by visiting Covered California’s website. Once you’re covered, you’ll have access to services including mental health evaluations, individual and family therapy, and support for prescriptions as well. And remember: Medi-Cal covers all children in California, regardless of immigration status, whose families meet certain income requirements.

Another option California offers, Sadwith says, is CalHOPE, a peer-based, free, counseling service available through text, phone and video chat, available 24/7. When you call (833) 318-HOPE or (833) 318-4673, you’ll be connected to a member of the CalHOPE network — someone you can talk to about what you’re going through.

“CalHOPE is really designed to provide support … have someone share the burden that [you’re] feeling that day and get some light-touch support,” Sadwith said, clarifying that “CalHOPE is really not intended to be professionally delivered clinical mental health care, and it’s not extensive treatment or ongoing.”

What if you’re already seeing a therapist when you get laid off? Make sure to quickly let them know your situation, says McLean. “Some health care professionals will see clients pro bono or will see them on a sliding scale,” she said.

And there are several nonprofit organizations that work to provide low-cost and sliding scale counseling and therapy services. See more resources on how to find affordable therapy in the Bay Area here.

Make sure to read the rest of our KQED guides about other steps you can take after a layoff to better support yourself and those who depend on you:

