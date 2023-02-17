KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

In Deep Blue California, Anti-Abortion Centers Outnumber Abortion Clinics

Ericka Cruz GuevarraEmma SilversAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
40 Days for Life volunteer Teresa Conemac waits outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Napa on Nov. 4, 2022, to talk to people exiting or entering the building. She distributes pamphlets and refers people to the Napa Women's Clinic, a facility next door opened by faith-based non-profit Napa Valley Culture of LIfe. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Crisis pregnancy centers, or anti-abortion centers, are designed to look like community health clinics. But the vast majority of them don’t have a medical license, and all of them have an explicit goal: to persuade people to not have an abortion. 

There are thousands of these centers all over the country. They advertise aggressively — especially in lower-income communities of color — and are in many cases located directly next to abortion clinics. And despite California’s reputation as a sanctuary state for abortion rights, there are more crisis pregnancy centers than abortion centers in our state.

Guest: Emma Silvers, KQED digital editor/producer


