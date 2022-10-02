Which CA and Bay Area Candidates Are Out-Raising Their Opponents, and Which Are Trailing Behind?

Newsom reports raising $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, bringing his total for the year to nearly $9 million. He has a whopping $23.2 million cash on hand.

By comparison, Dahle reports raising $590,579 in the last three months for a total of just over $2 million for the year. He has just $408,741 to spend between now and the November election.

In other words, Newsom has almost 57 times more cash than Dahle.

These financial reports do not include independent expenditures made for or against these candidates.

State Controller

In the race to succeed termed-out State Controller Betty Yee, it’s the Republican candidate who has the huge cash advantage.

Lanhee Chen, a Stanford scholar and GOP political advisor who worked on the presidential campaigns of Mitt Romney and George W. Bush, reports raising $4.15 million overall, including $1.14 million in the third quarter. He has just over $3 million cash on hand.

By comparison, Democrat Malia Cohen has raised $1.2 million in all of 2022, including $559,943 in the third quarter, with a relatively small $529,468 cash on hand.

Chen will need every penny of that cash and more to overcome the structural deficit his party faces among registered voters in California. As of May, the breakdown is roughly 47% registered Democratic, 24% Republican and 23% no party preference voters.

Bay Area Mayor Races

Filings also show spending ramping up in the region’s two high-profile mayor races, in San Jose and Oakland.

The two contenders for the top job in San Jose, City Councilmember Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, both enter the final stretch of the campaign with ample war chests. Mahan reported raising $672,914 over the summer, while Chavez brought in close to $557,679. With just over a week until voting begins, Chavez is sitting on over $458,282 while Mahan reported nearly $444,552 on hand.

During the primary, voters saw a deluge of spending from outside groups: Labor unions spent heavily in support of Chavez while current Mayor Sam Liccardo recruited business and developer dollars into his super PAC supporting Mahan. The outside spending cooled off over the summer, but filings this week show that could change. On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers dropped a whopping $420,000 into their committee backing Chavez.

In Oakland, filings show Councilmembers Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao emerging as the leading fundraisers in the 10-candidate field. So far this year, Taylor has raised $266,141 and spent $168,143, ending the filing period with $276,602 on hand. Thao has raised $242,700, spent $209,841 and reported $161,693 on hand.

So far, Thao has been the beneficiary of outside spending by a group called “Working Families for a Better Oakland,” which is bankrolled by some of the region’s leading labor unions. The committee reported spending $190,271 to support Thao’s run.

San Francisco District Attorney’s Race

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has out-raised her opponents in the election for San Francisco District Attorney, the newest numbers show — though, with a caveat.

Jenkins, the tough-on-crime district attorney appointed by Mayor London Breed to replace progressive DA Chesa Boudin after he was recalled, raised $126,000 through the end of September. Her challenger from the left, former police commissioner John Hamasaki, raised $87,000, and another former police commissioner, and former fire commissioner, Joe Alioto Veronese, raised $56,000.

While that may make it seem like Alioto Veronese is trailing behind in fundraising, this is where things get a little muddy.

In a tweet, Friday, Alioto Veronese claimed he raised more money than Jenkins and Hamasaki.

“Early results of our campaign fundraiser are in and they’re good. We’ve outraised incumbent DA @BrookeUnionCity two-to-one and public defender @HamasakiLaw three-to-one. The momentum is strong in this one!” he wrote, on Twitter.