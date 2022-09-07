Judge Bars Leanna Louie From Appearing on November Ballot in Board of Supervisors Race

“You’ve got a tough row to hoe here, because you’ve got felony perjury,” Ulmer said. “Everybody knows that, not just lawyers.”

In his ruling, Ulmer wrote that Louie's April vote, among other evidence, showed she had “failed to carry her burden” in demonstrating a change of domicile.

“I am pleased the Court took our investigative findings seriously and agreed with our legal conclusions,” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said in a statement, following the ruling. “Removing a candidate from the ballot is not a decision we took lightly, and we advised our client to do so only after a thorough investigation that revealed shifting narratives and inconsistencies in Ms. Louie’s explanations regarding her residency.”

Louie would have faced incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar, a progressive Democrat, and safety advocate Joel Engardio, a more moderate Democrat.

Louie’s candidacy was considered part of the recent backlash against San Francisco progressivism. A charismatic firebrand who co-founded an Asian American community empowerment group in the city, Louie cultivated a following as she rallied for the recalls of city school board commissioners and former District Attorney Chesa Boudin. She became known for her often-volatile, pugnacious rhetoric, including verbal smackdowns of reformist policies. Notably, Louie drew public ire for calling a Jewish journalist a Nazi.

That tack also positioned Louie in stark contrast to Mar, who opposed the recalls. She viewed that divide as a political opening, and previously told KQED she thought she could galvanize Chinese monolingual voters in particular, and recall supporters more broadly, to unseat Mar.

But her campaign began to crumble last month during an investigative interview with the city attorney’s office, when she sought to present evidence that her primary residence was in the Sunset District. Instead, she repeatedly shot herself in the foot, said Ann Ravel, a former chair of the Federal Elections Commission who now teaches at Berkeley Law.

“The whole thing was just a comedy of bizarre statements that did not do anything to support her position, because there’s a clear definition of what a 'domicile' is,” Ravel said.

In the 70-page transcript of the interview, Louie admitted to investigators that she sleeps in whichever home is most convenient for her, based on where in the city she is working. She said she had been waiting for her mattress to be delivered to her 35th Avenue Sunset District apartment, so had not slept there consistently in the 30 days leading up to her run for office. And while she did have a housewarming party in that apartment — which she rents for $500 a month — she also recently bought a home with her fiancé in the city's Ingleside neighborhood.

“People can have lots of different residences, and many people do — perhaps they’ll have one in Tahoe or someplace,” Ravel said. “But the importance when you are running for office is that you in fact have a domicile, and intend to stay in that area.”