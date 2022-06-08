Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan Headed to Runoff in San José Mayoral Race

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez took a considerable lead in San José's mayoral primary Tuesday, easily advancing to the November runoff, where she will face City Councilmember Matt Mahan for the top job in America's 10th-largest city.

The first round of results showed Chavez with more than 40% of votes, compared to Mahan's nearly 32%. Third-place finisher Dev Davis, also a city councilmember, trailed Mahan by some 22 points.

The runoff between between Chavez and Mahan presents a contrast of candidates running on experience and change.

Chavez first ran for mayor in 2006, after two terms on the city council, losing to Chuck Reed in the November runoff. In her run this year, Chavez has focused on her work on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, where she has served since 2013. In particular, she touts the county's landmark affordable housing bond — Measure A — and its acquisition of O’Connor Hospital in San José, which faced potential closure.

Mahan, meanwhile, has promised to shake up city government, if elected, with a plan to tie councilmember and department-head raises to metrics measuring progress on reducing homelessness and crime. After co-founding Brigade, an app for civic engagement and political debate, Mahan was elected to the city council in 2020, representing Almaden Valley. As a mayoral candidate, he has vowed to reduce development fees and avoid levying new taxes on businesses as part of his effort to bring more jobs downtown.