Mayor Breed Appoints 3 SFUSD Parents to Fill School Board Seats Vacated After Historic Recall

In a highly anticipated move, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday appointed three new members to the San Francisco school board Friday, filling seats that were vacated after last month's landslide recall election.

At a ceremony at Galileo High School, Breed's alma mater, the mayor swore in Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward, who will join the seven-member Board of Education. All three women are parents of students currently in the district, and like Breed, have called for greater fiscal responsibility.

They replace Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga, who were ousted in a citywide recall vote on Feb. 15.

"I know what our kids have been through the last two years, and I know how important our public schools are for our City," Breed said in a statement. "As we emerge from this pandemic, we need to focus on delivering on the basic services our residents deserve, and I know these three women will be intensely focused on meeting the urgent needs of our kids and our schools, while also focusing on the long-term health of our public school system."

The three new commissioners will complete the remaining terms of their ousted predecessors, which end this year. All three face reelection campaigns in November, should they wish to keep their jobs.