KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Mayor Breed Appoints 3 SFUSD Parents to Fill School Board Seats Vacated After Historic Recall

Guy MarzoratiJulia McEvoy
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

SF Mayor London Breed speaking to three women who have their right hands raised - on a high school football field.
SF Mayor London Breed swears in (from left) Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Wardin as school board members, during a ceremony held on the football field of Galileo HIgh School in San Francisco on March 11. 2022. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

In a highly anticipated move, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday appointed three new members to the San Francisco school board Friday, filling seats that were vacated after last month's landslide recall election.

At a ceremony at Galileo High School, Breed's alma mater, the mayor swore in Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward, who will join the seven-member Board of Education. All three women are parents of students currently in the district, and like Breed, have called for greater fiscal responsibility.

They replace Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga, who were ousted in a citywide recall vote on Feb. 15.

"I know what our kids have been through the last two years, and I know how important our public schools are for our City," Breed said in a statement. "As we emerge from this pandemic, we need to focus on delivering on the basic services our residents deserve, and I know these three women will be intensely focused on meeting the urgent needs of our kids and our schools, while also focusing on the long-term health of our public school system."

The three new commissioners will complete the remaining terms of their ousted predecessors, which end this year. All three face reelection campaigns in November, should they wish to keep their jobs.

Sponsored

The newly composed board will immediately face a complex set of issues and, potentially, a freshly energized parent base closely watching over their shoulders. Vincent Matthews, the district’s current superintendent, has said he is stepping down in June, so the new board will be charged with hiring this successor. Many parents who supported the recall said they wanted a more competent board to select the district’s next leader.

Related Coverage

The new superintendent and board will be tasked with long-standing issues, such as falling enrollment and racial gaps in academic achievement.

The district is also currently trying to solve problems with a new payroll operating system it began using in January. The transition to the new program has left some 200 educators either underpaid or without checks at all, and is causing problems for nearly a thousand more, according to the United Educators of San Francisco, which is threatening a class action lawsuit.

Also looming large are the final budget cuts that need approval to solve the district’s $125 million budget deficit. The outgoing board approved all but $3.8 million in cuts, refusing to layoff some 47 paraeducator positions. Instead, it asked the district to cut more management positions, and delayed delivery of the second interim budget report to the state.

And despite waning COVID-19 case levels in the city, the pandemic continues to pose challenges to how schools are run. Beginning on March 14, indoor masking will be optional for the district's middle and high school students, with elementary schools following suit on April 2.

However, some parents of children who are immunocompromised continue to speak out against the policy change, and the new board will certainly be managing how the district responds to any future variants. Frustration over the district’s decision to delay reopening schools during the pandemic was a major factor fueling the recall movement.

Perhaps the most politically fraught issue facing the new board members, however, is the admissions policy at the city’s elite Lowell High School. It remains to be seen whether the new board will bow to intense pressure from some parents and alumni to reinstate the school's merit-based admissions policy, or keep the new lottery system in place, which has helped significantly increase the number of Black and Latino students in this year's freshman class.

Despite arguments from the Lowell Alumni Association, the district has maintained that a return to admissions based on academic performance would violate state law.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is March 22, 2022.