San Francisco Votes Out Three School Board Members

San Franciscans voted Tuesday in the contentious recall election of three members of the San Francisco Board of Education — Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga — with more than 70% of votes in favor of ousting all three. Outraged parents called for the election in the midst of the pandemic saying the board failed to prioritize a return to in-person classes. This expensive recall, funded by some of San Francisco's wealthiest venture capitalists, could reshape the future of the San Francisco Unified School District. We’ll talk with KQED education reporter Vanessa Rancaño and politics reporter Guy Marzorati about the election.