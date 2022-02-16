San Franciscans voted Tuesday in the contentious recall election of three members of the San Francisco Board of Education — Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga — with more than 70% of votes in favor of ousting all three. Outraged parents called for the election in the midst of the pandemic saying the board failed to prioritize a return to in-person classes. This expensive recall, funded by some of San Francisco's wealthiest venture capitalists, could reshape the future of the San Francisco Unified School District. We’ll talk with KQED education reporter Vanessa Rancaño and politics reporter Guy Marzorati about the election.
San Francisco Votes Out Three School Board Members
Michelle Wong makes a sign during a rally in support of the San Francisco School Board recall at Carl Larsen Park in the Sunset District of San Francisco, California Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Stephen Lam/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Guests:
Vanessa Rancaño, education reporter, KQED News
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
