SF School Board Recall Results: Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga Headed For Recall

San Francisco voters appeared to be overwhelmingly embracing the recall of three school board commissioners in an election that has bitterly divided the city and attracted a record amount of political spending, nearly all of it in favor of the recall.

In the first batch of votes tallied Tuesday night, board President Gabriela López and members Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga all looked likely to be recalled, with more than 70% of the tallied votes in favor of each of their ousters. Collins, the most controversial of the three, is facing the largest margin of defeat, with nearly 80% of voters endorsing her recall in early returns. Around 75% of voters were backing Lopez's ouster, while about 72% voted to boot out Moliga.

Tuesday night's results reflected the unique circumstances of each board member's path to the recall ballot.

Collins, a longtime parent activist and educator, was the leading vote-getter for school board in the 2018 election. But a series of controversial tweets from 2016 that included offensive language and her subsequent lawsuit against the school district after being stripped of several leadership positions, garnered her the rebuke of nearly every elected official and political organization in the city.

López, the school board president, became the youngest woman elected to office in city history when she won her seat in 2018, at the age of 27. The former teacher has campaigned with Collins against the recall effort, and was the lone board member last year to support keeping Collins as vice president of the board after her controversial tweets surfaced. The two have campaigned on their work in changing the admissions policy at Lowell so that it would be more inclusive of Black and Latinx students.