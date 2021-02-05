Lowell's Black Students and Alumni Push Elite SF School to Confront History of Racism

Yulanda Williams graduated from Lowell in 1973. She’s now a San Francisco police officer and the president of Officers for Justice, an association of Black SFPD officers. She still remembers how it felt arriving on school grounds.

"You could feel the tension just starting to rise and the pressure starting to rise,” Williams said. She still remembers the offensive song her classmates used to sing to her: "They used to sing something that went like this: 'Dark Girl in the Night.' Why would you do that to me?"

She said there were about 300 Black students at Lowell at the time, and they organized. Williams became a member of the Black Student Union.

“When we dared to say we wanted a Black Student Union, they felt like we were revolting and like we were going to become the Black Panthers or we were going to engage in some type of guerrilla warfare with everyone there,” Williams said.

But Williams said the real reason students fought for a Black Student Union was because she and her classmates wanted the support of Black mentors. The union also made several demands to administrators. They asked for more Black teachers, tutoring services and a day where they could celebrate and express Black culture.

When she heard about current Lowell students raising similar issues after last month's racist posts incident – over 40 years after her own experiences at Lowell – Williams said she became emotional.

“I found myself crying in tears,” she said. “I could hardly get my words out."

Tsia Blacksher was co-president of Lowell’s Black Student Union in 2016. She led a walkout after a student put up a derogatory poster on the window of the school library during Black History Month. The poster showed photos of rappers and a meme of President Barack Obama and read, "Happy Black History Month #Gang."

But Blacksher said the walkout wasn’t just about the poster. Her time at Lowell was probably the worst four years of her life, she said.

In middle school, Blacksher had excelled academically, and being accepted into such an elite high school made her feel like she'd proved the adults who doubted her wrong. But once at Lowell, she said she felt isolated. She remembers having to read from a script and play the role of a slave girl during one of her history classes.

Trying to force the school to change as a student there was exhausting, she said. Now a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, Blacksher was back home in San Francisco when she learned about the racist posts incident.

“It kind of broke me down,” she said, adding that it felt like little had changed since she led the walkout five years ago.

“Why did I go through this stuff in high school? Why wasn't I sleeping? Why wasn't I eating? Why was I up until 3 a.m., 5 a.m., writing speeches if we're just in the same situation all over again?” Blacksher said.

SFUSD officials declined an interview request for this story, but said in a statement that the district has made several changes over the years to address racism and diversity.

The district said Lowell teachers have incorporated anti-racism practices into their work, and the school has dedicated staff members to work with historically underrepresented students. School administrators visit underrepresented middle schools to help answer questions and encourage more students of color to apply to the school.

The Black Student Union plans to hold a "stand in" outside the school on Friday afternoon to encourage the community to stand in support of changes they want to see at their school. Black Student Union members like Snit Tecle, a sophomore at Lowell, will be there.

And she doesn’t plan to end her advocacy there either. When she graduates, she plans to return to Lowell one day as a guidance counselor.