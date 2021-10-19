Recall of 3 San Francisco School Board Members Headed to Ballot

The campaign to recall three members of the San Francisco Board of Education has submitted enough valid signatures to put the questions before voters next year, in a referendum on the district's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its stewardship of the city's schools.

San Francisco's Department of Elections announced Monday that recalls against Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga will appear as three separate questions on a Feb. 15 special election ballot, after organizers submitted far more than the 51,325 signatures required (per member) to force a vote.

The vote will be the first ballot recall of a San Francisco official in nearly 40 years — since then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein defeated a recall with 81% of the vote.

"It's a huge relief to know that we're on the ballot and we're going to be finishing this journey a year and a day after we started it," said Autumn Looijen, co-chair of the recall campaign.

Looijen and Siva Raj launched the recall effort in February 2021, as San Francisco school board members faced escalating pressure from some parents to resume in-person learning.