The San Francisco Unified School District is having a difficult year. They are contending with falling enrollment, a school naming controversy, a retiring Superintendent and bringing kids back to school in mid-April. There is also an existing recall effort against Board Vice President Alison Collins, given new momentum after recent revelations of tweets condemned as Anti-Asian that Collins made in 2016. We’ll talk about what all this means for parents and students.
Turbulent Times for San Francisco’s School District
at 9:00 AM
Children in an elementary school class wearing masks enter the classroom with desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Heather Knight , Columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
Ida Mojadad, Staff Writer, covering education, San Francisco Examiner
Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez , Reporter/Producer, KQED News
