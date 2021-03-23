KQED is a proud member of
Turbulent Times for San Francisco’s School District

Marisa Lagos
at 9:00 AM
Children in an elementary school class wearing masks enter the classroom with desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The San Francisco Unified School District is having a difficult year. They are contending with  falling enrollment,  a school naming controversy, a retiring Superintendent and bringing kids back to  school in mid-April. There is also an existing recall effort against Board Vice President Alison Collins, given new momentum after recent revelations of tweets condemned as Anti-Asian that Collins made in 2016. We’ll talk about what all this means for parents and students.

Guests:

Heather Knight , Columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

Ida Mojadad, Staff Writer, covering education, San Francisco Examiner

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez , Reporter/Producer, KQED News

