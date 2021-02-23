SFUSD Isn’t Alone: Escalating Pressures Facing Lawmakers in School Reopening Debate Across Bay Area

During a Monday hearing on a reopening bill, legislators representing predominately Black and Latino communities shared stories of residents for whom a reopening of schools would come with a new set of anxieties and challenges.

“As a [former] teacher, and all my friends are teachers, they’re ready to go back to the classroom, they know the importance of that," said Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens. "But they are afraid when they see the rates of infection in Bell Gardens."

In practice, California's state government has largely kicked school reopening decisions to the local level. Both Newsom and legislative Democrats have language in their latest proposals that would require a collective bargaining agreement between local districts and unions on reopening safety protocols — essentially ensuring that political battle over reopening will play out one by one in the hundreds of districts across the state.

And at the local level, piecing together a consensus from surveys, interest group lobbying and parental outrage — while identifying which voices are missing from the conversation — has been just as difficult, particularly for elected board members promising to keep equity at the center of the reopening debate.

In the Oakland Unified School District, a fall 2020 survey found 41% of parents planned to send their child back to school if classrooms reopened, compared to 27% who said they would not and 31% "unsure."

But among Black parents, the split was 35% to 33% against returning, with Latino parents responding with a similar 36% to 32% divide.

A survey of San Francisco Unified School District parents found that 57% of respondents planned to return their children to in-person learning — with wide gaps between white (80%), Black (57%), Latino (61.3%) and Asian (36%) respondents.

Equity emerges as a fault line

Many supporters of reopening classrooms have rallied around the call of 'equity,' with some trumpeting the disproportionate effects of distance learning that have left low-income, Black and Latino children less access to live instruction and internet-connected learning. But there is no agreed-upon definition of equity, and it's not always members of the Black and Latino communities making those calls.

“Equity requires meeting the needs of the most marginalized students. Distanced learning has widened the opportunity and performance gap," said Padma Gopalakrishnan, a parent who weighed in at the Fremont Unified board meeting. "The survey did not identify these students. We need to help them...so we need to open our schools."