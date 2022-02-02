The SF School Board Recall is Motivating First-Time Chinese Voters

The recall election of 3 San Francisco Board of Education members has motivated many Chinese voters to get involved in local politics for the first time. Early evidence suggests that much of this enthusiasm is coming from the "yes" side of the campaign. So why and how is this election speaking to first-time Chinese voters?

Guests: Han Li, reporter with the San Francisco Standard and Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government editor and co-host of the Political Breakdown podcast.





