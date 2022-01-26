SF School Board Recall: How to Vote as a Noncitizen Parent

Once you’ve filled out the form, you can present the form in person at the Department of Elections office in City Hall or mail it (via the U.S. Postal Service) to:
Department of Elections
City Hall
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, Room 48
San Francisco, CA 94102
The registration deadline is Jan. 31. If you miss it, don’t worry: You can still register, but you will no longer have the option to do so through the mail. You’ll have to fill out the form and submit it in person at City Hall or at your nearest polling booth.
Are noncitizen votes counted differently from those of citizens?
No, noncitizen votes are included in the overall tally of school board elections.
"For the most part, it’s the same election — noncitizens experience the same election as other voters,” said Arntz.
There are some slight differences in the way that elections are administered for noncitizens.
These voters are registered in a local database, separate from the statewide system that only contains the information of voters who are citizens. And noncitizens receive a unique voter guide, written in four languages (English, Spanish, Chinese and Tagalog) and a ballot containing only school board races.
Where is this information going to go? Will my information be shared with other government agencies like ICE?
Once you’ve filled out your voter registration form and sent it over to the Department of Elections, your information will be stored in this agency’s database. According to Arntz, the city keeps a separate database for the registration information shared by noncitizens.
“We can't input noncitizens into the statewide database,” he said, but added that the noncitizen database must follow the same rules regarding who has access to its contents. Government agencies, political campaigns and journalists can all request to see specific information about registered voters, like addresses or demographic information.
Arntz acknowledges that this may worry some folks that federal agencies like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could access the personal details of undocumented San Franciscans who registered to vote. However, he points out that there is a system in place that screens who can access this information.
“If someone requested specifically the registration information [of noncitizens] from us, we would actually consult the city attorney’s office first before we did anything,” he said. ICE could request this information, but Arntz says that he has never received a request from this agency since the city expanded voter eligibility in 2016.
Additionally, the city attorney’s office published a memo on Jan. 20, defending the legality of letting noncitizen parents vote in school board elections, stating that, “School Board elections are for a local purpose, distinct from an election for federal office … noncitizen voters cannot and do not vote in any other election contest.”