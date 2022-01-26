SF School Board Recall: How to Vote as a Noncitizen Parent

In October, the city’s Board of Supervisors made the law permanent for all future school board votes, allowing noncitizen parents like Angela Zhou to vote in the February election.

“I have been a resident of San Francisco for about 20 years but not yet a U.S. citizen,” said Zhou, at a press conference held by a volunteer group focused on registering Asian voters. “I’m very happy to have the opportunity to vote. It will be my first time to vote in the United States and I feel very lucky.”

The idea of limited voting rights for some noncitizens is gaining traction: New York will allow legal residents to vote in municipal elections, and San Jose is studying the idea.

Immigrant advocacy and community groups across San Francisco are already mobilizing to get noncitizens registered. As of Tuesday, a record 122 people are registered as noncitizens to vote in the Board of Education recall.

Here are answers to some common questions about San Francisco’s program. Click the links below to skip to a specific section.

What is the SF school board recall election?

On Feb. 15, there'll be a vote on whether to recall three San Francisco Board of Education commissioners: Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga.

Voters can choose to recall one, two, all three or none of these officials. If any of the three board members is recalled, San Francisco Mayor London Breed would appoint their replacement.

The vote will be the first ballot recall of a San Francisco official in nearly 40 years, after organizers in support of the recall election last year submitted far more than the 51,325 signatures per member required to force a vote.

Read more about the timeline that led to this SF school board recall election, and what's at stake.

Why did I receive info in the mail about voting when I am not a citizen?

Before each election, San Francisco’s Department of Elections sends out voting information to every household in the city. These mailers, which contain information about noncitizen voting, are sent to homes and apartments regardless of who resides in them.

“Anyone who lives in San Francisco, they're receiving a mailer before the election, indicating how they can, if they're not citizens, get more information and participate in the election,” said John Arntz, the department’s director. “We don't know who the noncitizens are, so we're not contacting them individually.”

Arntz said his department is hoping to raise awareness about noncitizen voting through ads in local newspapers. A group of nonprofits have formed the Immigrant Parent Voting Collaborative, a multilingual coalition working to spread the word to noncitizens about their voting rights.

“Our work continues in ensuring that immigrant families know about and make their own decisions on exercising this newly permanent voting right,” said Eva Poon, policy manager for Chinese for Affirmative Action, in a statement celebrating the move to make noncitizen voting permanent.

How do I register to vote through this program?

Make sure to complete and submit a Non-Citizen Voter Registration Form. The form is available online in English, Chinese, Spanish, Tagalog, Arabic and over 40 other languages. The full list of forms you can print is available here.

The registration form asks you to share your name and address, and includes optional questions where you can share your email, phone number and country of birth. You do not need to share your immigration status or information about your children.