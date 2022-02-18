The SF School Board Recall Won in a Landslide. Now What?

San Francisco voters decided overwhelmingly to recall 3 board of education members from office: Board of Education President Gabriela López and commissioners Faauuga Moliga and Alison Collins. That leaves Mayor London Breed with the unilateral decision of who should replace them.

Whoever the mayor picks will have many difficult issues to tackle, including hiring a superintendent and hashing out the future of the district’s budget. So what happens next? And what are supporters and opponents of the recall thinking about as the school board moves forward?

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter and producer of KQED’s Political Breakdown podcast





A transcript of this episode will be available on this page by Friday afternoon.