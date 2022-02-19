With the School Board Recall Finally Over, What's Next for Education Politics in San Francisco?

"We've got all these other huge, huge issues that we need to tackle that are absolutely impacting what's happening in our schools, and yet what we're talking about is only these three people on the school board," she said.

The future direction of the board will be determined in part by Mayor London Breed's selection of three new commissioners, who could take office 10 days after the Board of Supervisors certifies the election results — likely in early March.

On Wednesday, Breed held a press conference outlining her process for selecting the new board members, emphasizing a focus on candidates who could manage the district's finances, and promising to focus on "all those kids who don't have advocates."

To the chagrin of many recall opponents, who lamented the vast sums donated by charter and voucher supporters to the recall campaign, Breed has refused to rule out the appointment of a board member who supports the expansion of charter schools in the city, or the use of public dollars for private schools.

"There's been a lot of different kinds of people who have been involved in the push for this recall from all walks of life," Breed said. "And to attribute it to one group of people is really not fair to the work that so many of the grassroots people who have children in our public school system have done."

An early favorite for appointment to the board is Ann Hsu, the president of the Parent Teacher Student Association at Galileo Academy of Science and Technology, Breed's alma mater. As the chair of the district's Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee, she'd take office with knowledge of school finances.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Hsu led the voter registration drive of hundreds of Chinese American residents, along with non-citizen parents who were able to vote in the election.

Whoever Breed picks will face two immediate challenges: picking a new superintendent to manage the day-to-day affairs of the district, and dealing with an ongoing budget deficit. On Friday, the board announced it would extend the application deadline for the superintendent job through the end of March.

"It’s hard to tell how soon these new commissioners can get up to speed on items," said Laurance Lee, a recall supporter who writes a newsletter about the Board of Education. "That's a big concern for me if some of these commissioners are coming in without having followed these meetings in detail."

Furthermore, the district is facing a steady decline in enrollment that could further imperil school funding, which is largely based on attendance. And it must continue to address the longstanding and persistent achievement gaps between white and Asian students and their Black and Latino peers.

In November, the three seats opened by the recall will go back before voters.

Lee said he fears the city is approaching a "cliff of interest" in school politics after a recall election that, while contentious and headline-grabbing, only brought out roughly a third of city voters to the polls.

But others are more sanguine about the prospects of the recall setting in motion a continued attentiveness to the governance of city schools.

When he ran, unsuccessfully, for the school board in 2018, John Trasviña said he remembers meeting indifferent voters who sometimes mistakenly thought he was already serving as a commissioner. But now he expects that to change, he said.