The Bay

SOLD OUT: A Suburb with an Eviction Problem

Alan MontecilloEricka Cruz GuevarraMolly SolomonErin Baldassari
A housing subdivision in Antioch, an East Bay suburb that has experienced dramatic demographic and socioeconomic changes in recent decades.  (Deborah Svoboda/KQED)

Antioch has been a destination for Bay Area residents looking for affordable housing. But now, it’s at the center of a growing eviction crisis. 

In the first episode of the newest season of SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America, KQED housing reporters Molly Solomon and Erin Baldassari take us to the Sycamore Corridor in Antioch, where renters are fighting for protections like never before.


For more in-depth reporting on the housing crisis, check out SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America. Subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyNPR OneTuneIn or on your favorite podcast listening app.

