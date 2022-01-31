KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

San Francisco’s School Board Recall Election

Ericka Cruz GuevarraVanessa RancañoGuy MarzoratiAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Black-and-white head shots of two women and one man.
San Francisco School Commissioner Alison M. Collins (left), Board President Gabriela López and Vice President Faauuga Moliga. All three face a recall election in February 2022.  (Individual headshots courtesy of San Francisco Board of Education)

Whether you have a kid in San Francisco public schools or not, if you’re a registered voter, you’ll have a say in the potential recall of 3 San Francisco Board of Education commissioners.

Voters have between now and Feb. 15 to choose whether to individually vote ‘Yes’ or “No’ on recalling Commissioners Alison Collins, Gabriela Lopez and Faauuga Moliga.

Recall supporters say the many SFUSD controversies over the years reflect a lack of competence overall. Opponents of the recall say the campaign is a coordinated political attempt to remove progressive educators.

Guests: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED education reporter and Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter


Sponsored

Links:

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.