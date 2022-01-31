San Francisco’s School Board Recall Election

Whether you have a kid in San Francisco public schools or not, if you’re a registered voter, you’ll have a say in the potential recall of 3 San Francisco Board of Education commissioners.

Voters have between now and Feb. 15 to choose whether to individually vote ‘Yes’ or “No’ on recalling Commissioners Alison Collins, Gabriela Lopez and Faauuga Moliga.

Recall supporters say the many SFUSD controversies over the years reflect a lack of competence overall. Opponents of the recall say the campaign is a coordinated political attempt to remove progressive educators.

Guests: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED education reporter and Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter



