The Bay

The Struggle to Hold Chevron Accountable

Devin KatayamaTed GoldbergEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
The Chevron Richmond Oil Refinery. (Deborah Svoboda/KQED)

Over the past few days, the Chevron refinery in Richmond has been intermittently sending flames and toxic fumes into the air, and people living in the area have complained of a strong gas smell. 

Meanwhile, the public still has not received details about the cause behind another incident at the same refinery more than 8 months ago: a pipeline leak on Feb. 9 that sent 750 gallons of fuel into the San Francisco Bay.

Guest: Ted Goldberg, supervising senior editor for news and newscasts at KQED

This episode originally aired on February 24, 2021.

More Resources:

8 Months After Chevron Oil Refinery Spill, Few Answers Surface About Cause


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.