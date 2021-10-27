The Struggle to Hold Chevron Accountable

Over the past few days, the Chevron refinery in Richmond has been intermittently sending flames and toxic fumes into the air, and people living in the area have complained of a strong gas smell.

Meanwhile, the public still has not received details about the cause behind another incident at the same refinery more than 8 months ago: a pipeline leak on Feb. 9 that sent 750 gallons of fuel into the San Francisco Bay.

Guest: Ted Goldberg, supervising senior editor for news and newscasts at KQED

This episode originally aired on February 24, 2021.

