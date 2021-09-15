Newsom Soundly Defeats California Recall Effort, Holds Onto Job as Governor

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom handily beat back a recall election effort Tuesday, ending a months-long campaign with a victory that served to vindicate his leadership of the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 8:45 p.m., more than two-thirds of voters — nearly 67% — had rejected the recall effort, with some 60% of votes counted, according to results from the California Secretary of State's Office — prompting the Associated Press to call the race.

" 'No' is not the only thing that was expressed tonight. I want to focus on what we said 'Yes' to as a state. We said 'Yes' to science, we said 'Yes' to vaccines, we said 'Yes' to ending this pandemic," Newsom said Tuesday night as the results in his favor continued to pour in.

Tuesday's vote brings to a close a campaign that in politics began a lifetime ago — in the early weeks of 2020.