Newsom Soundly Defeats California Recall Effort, Holds Onto Job as Governor

In late July, Newsom announced vaccine mandates for California state employees, health care workers and school staff, along with a mask requirement for school children — orders that Elder promised to revoke on Day One if elected.
Elder’s dominance of the replacement candidate field also presented Newsom’s campaign with the foil it was desperately searching for — after previous attempts to try to link the recall to Republican voter suppression efforts or the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack fell flat.
But Elder's emergence as the clear favorite for replacing Newsom — on the second question on the ballot — allowed the governor to turn the race from a referendum to a choice; Newsom spent the final days of the campaign slamming Elder's conservative positions on climate policy, abortion and the minimum wage.
Although Elder remained the overwhelming favorite among voters who filled in the second question — with well over 40% of those voters selecting him — he received nowhere near the number of votes needed to oust Newsom. Despite the decisiveness of the outcome, he and his supporters were quick to claim election fraud.
Tuesday's vote could end up being the last gubernatorial recall held under the current rules, which were enacted by voters and added to the state constitution in 1911, an effort by Progressives to curb rampant political corruption.
Leading state Democratic officials, including Secretary of State Shirley Weber, have already voiced support for reexamining the process. Advocates for reform note that other states with recall provisions have much higher thresholds for the process to reach the ballot, such as requiring a greater percentage of signatures or only sanctioning it if an official is convicted of an act of malfeasance or a serious crime.
Tuesday's vote is only the fourth gubernatorial recall election in U.S. history. Two of those challenges have been in California — the last in 2003, when actor Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully ousted then-Gov. Gray Davis.
And while three-quarters of the voters surveyed in the IGS poll said they support retaining the recall provision, most said they were open to various changes that would make it harder to remove state officials from office.
