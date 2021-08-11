Newsom Mandates COVID Vaccines or Regular Tests for All California Teachers

After months of reluctance, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandate on Wednesday that all California teachers and staff working on school campuses be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

It's the first such statewide mandate in the nation.

"We think this is the right thing to do, and we think this is a sustainable way to keep schools open," Newsom said at a Wednesday press conference at Carl B. Munck Elementary School in Oakland.

Newsom said the mandate would apply to staff as well as teachers, including "custodial staff, the bus drivers, folks that are critical to supporting the entire school ecosystem."

Until now, Newsom had stopped short of such a requirement: He spent the past several months voicing confidence in school safety protocols that were based on increased ventilation and masking, while urging all school employees to be vaccinated.

At the Wednesday press conference, Newsom was flanked by Oakland school officials and representatives, including Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee, who said there was "no substitute" for in-person learning, which vaccines make possible.

"Our children, especially children from low-income communities — they cannot afford to take steps backward on their education," she said. "As one of the greatest artists of all time, Marvin Gaye, reminded us: Save the children."

Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.