Newsom Recall Campaign Officially Has Enough Valid Signatures to Force Election

The campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom from office has submitted enough valid signatures to force an election later this year, according to updated totals from county election officials released on Monday.

By clearing the threshold of 1,495,709 valid voter signatures, the campaign has set the stage for the political event of the year: just the second gubernatorial recall election in California history and a direct challenge to the Democratic leadership of the nation’s largest state.

“This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition,” said Secretary of State Shirley Weber, in a statement. “A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn."

As of Monday, counties reported 1,626,042 valid signatures in support of the recall election.

With the recall now heading to the ballot, opponents of Newsom will have to shape an argument for replacing him that can win over voters in deep blue California, where Newsom won 62% of the vote against Republican John Cox three years ago.