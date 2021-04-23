Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for California Governor

Jenner, a Republican, will join several other GOP candidates who have recently thrown their hats in the ring to replace Newsom.

In a statement, Jenner called herself "a proven winner" and the only candidate "who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

"I'm in," she wrote on her website. "For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

The 71-year-old celebrity activist immediately stands out in a growing field that so far has failed to attract a nationally recognized contender. However, Jenner is untested as a candidate and little is known about her positions on critical issues facing the state, from the coronavirus pandemic to managing the economy.

With her fame and ability to attract publicity, she threatens to overshadow other GOP contenders.

It was notable that her announcement did not include a video, a common element in political campaign kickoffs. Instead, in her written statement, she referred only vaguely to cutting taxes, a "roadmap back to prosperity" and taking on special interests.

Her campaign did not respond to a request for an on-camera interview.