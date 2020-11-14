Gov. Newsom Went to Party, Violated Own Virus Rules

At a media briefing Friday, Ghaly declined to discuss Newsom’s behavior. But he said “high risk” activities include eating and drinking and gathering with people outside of a household.

State guidelines limit gatherings, defined as “social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place,” to no more than three households. It’s unclear if the rule applies to restaurants, however, which follow different guidance.

“Just because we’re personally close to someone, a family member, a really close friend who we haven’t seen in a while, that doesn’t create comfort when it comes to COVID,” Ghaly said.

Republicans quickly jumped on the news as evidence of hypocrisy as Newsom, a first-term Democrat, urges Californians to stay home. The California GOP said in a tweet that the governor “seems to be talking out of both sides of his mouth.“

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a Republican who has sued Newsom over his authority to implement coronavirus-related restrictions, said businesses have been asking Newsom for data to back up his decision to limit their seating. He’s yet to answer.

“The best evidence we have to look to is his own personal conduct, which seems to be out of step in general with the policies that he’s putting in place,” Kiley said.

But the criticism extended beyond Newsom’s partisan political opponents.

Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine, said the news was embarrassing for the governor.

“People should practice what they preach,” Noymer said. But, he added, “I don’t know if we need to tar and feather him every day from now until the end of the pandemic for this.”

Rob Stutzman, who was communications director for former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, said it doesn’t help that Newsom dined at one of the ritziest restaurants in the country at a time when many Californians are suffering economically. He said the governor should apologize for attending.