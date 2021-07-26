California Requiring Proof of Vaccine or Weekly Testing for Health Workers and State Employees

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday said it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for some of its workers, including doctors and nurses. It is the first federal agency to do so.

Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, an Oakland Democrat, said she is exploring legislation to clarify that employers can mandate that their workers get shots. Experts say it’s a tough ask, but not impossible or illegal. Employers can require vaccines, but cannot discriminate against people who aren’t vaccinated because of a disability or religion, according to the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

Wicks said she’s heard from small businesses owners who are interested in mandating vaccines among their employees but are afraid of being sued.

“Beyond legislation, I think what we need is a cultural shift around this idea of proof of vaccination,” Wicks said. “Our education leaders, our religious leaders, they should say, ‘We’re going to require this’ ... same thing with gyms, that’s an obvious place we should be doing it.”

California eliminated its colored-tier system for businesses when it reopened on June 15. An analysis by the San Francisco Chronicle estimated that about a dozen counties would be in the most restrictive “purple” tier if those rules still applied.

“The idea that we would be in a purple tier, which means schools and indoor dining would be closed, to me that was very alarming, it was a wake-up call,” Wicks said. “We need to consider further measures to ensure people are getting vaccinated.”

Shira Shafir, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA, said from a public health perspective, it is extremely valuable for employers to require their workers to get vaccinated.

“Given the risk of transmission, it is really important to use all public health prevention measures we have at our disposal,” she said. “Vaccines protect against the delta variant, but they only work if people get them.”