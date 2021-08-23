Some Santa Clara County Leaders Want the Sheriff Out

In Santa Clara County, there are a series of controversies surrounding Sheriff Laurie Smith. They range from abuse in jails, to bribery — to even potential allegations of corruption and political influence.

Now some leaders are saying enough is enough. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo wants Smith to resign and county supervisors want her office investigated.

Guests: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED Silicon Valley reporter, and Alex Emslie, KQED reporter





Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.