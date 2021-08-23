KQED is a proud member of
Some Santa Clara County Leaders Want the Sheriff Out

Devin KatayamaAlex EmslieAdhiti BandlamudiAlan Montecillo
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith speaks during a press briefing across from the First Street VTA service yard in San Jose where a mass shooting took place on May 26, 2021. Last week, several Santa Clara County leaders called for an investigation into her office. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

In Santa Clara County, there are a series of controversies surrounding Sheriff Laurie Smith. They range from abuse in jails, to bribery — to even potential allegations of corruption and political influence.

Now some leaders are saying enough is enough. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo wants Smith to resign and county supervisors want her office investigated. 

Guests: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED Silicon Valley reporter, and Alex Emslie, KQED reporter


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

