California Extended Its Eviction Moratorium (Again). Now What?

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that extends California’s eviction protections for people economically impacted by COVID-19 — and who have paid at least 25% of the rent they owe — until Sept. 30. The state also has a plan to use $5.2 billion in federal money to pay for 100% of rental debt owed by eligible tenants.

So for now, California has prevented thousands of landlords from evicting tenants who have been behind on rent due to the pandemic. But if we don’t want to be in the same situation in 3 months, the state needs to get relief money to the people who need it — and fast.

Guest: Molly Solomon, KQED housing affordability reporter and co-host of Sold Out: Rethinking Housing in America

Subscribe to our newsletter here.



