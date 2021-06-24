East Bay Assembly Hopefuls Could Be Key Vote on Contentious Housing Bills

SB 10 offers cities the option to rezone certain land for the construction of as many as ten units while bypassing an initial review under the California Environmental Quality Act.

The bills are far less sweeping than recent zoning reforms pushed in the legislature — namely Senate Bill 50, a failed effort last session to force cities to allow more dense construction.

But with the fate of the two proposals now hinging on votes in the Assembly, opponents have ramped up their attacks.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a longtime opponent of bills to increase housing density, has launched a statewide mail campaign asking voters to contact their Assemblymember and urge a no vote.

The hope for supporters of the bills, like Kapur, is that a candidate in favor of the legislation can win the AD 18 seat before the bills come to the Assembly floor. The seat has been vacant since Rob Bonta, Mia's husband, was confirmed as the state's Attorney General in April.

YIMBY Action has endorsed Vella, the current vice mayor of Alameda. Kapur cited her commitment to increasing multifamily housing in Alameda, and her unqualified support of Senate Bill 9 and Senate Bill 10.

"What we've seen sometimes is this tendency to get into situations where we're trying to correct and deal with every single issue in one piece of legislation," Vella said. "And I think with housing, we can't let the perfect be the enemy of the good."

All three contenders in the eight candidate field have cited the specter of evictions — either in their neighborhoods or own lives — as a motivation for entering the race. But Bonta and Ramachandran said that if elected, they'll push to change the two key housing bills to add protections for renters and low-income residents.

As the only renter of the three, Ramachandran said her experience of providing legal assistance to tenants during the pandemic demonstrated the need for "true tenant warriors" in the state Capitol.

"Janani is the one candidate in the race right now, that if you are a tenant, you should feel confident that she will have your back," said Mark Dias, the co-chair of the Oakland Tenants Union, which endorsed Ramachandran.

Ramachandran said she wants changes to Senate Bill 10 requiring that any apartment complex built in newly upzoned land — land rezoned for more dense construction — have units dedicated to affordable housing.