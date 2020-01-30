SB 50 Not Quite Dead Yet. California Housing Advocates Watch for Another Vote

It's a radical departure from the way planning for housing is currently done, which gives cities and counties near ultimate control, and gives some of that authority to the state. It would also allow for more housing to be built in ways that haven't been the norm in California. In the Bay Area, for example, single-family home construction far outstripped multi-family housing from 1990 to 2007, according to regional planning agencies.

But Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, said it would be wrong to blame city councilmembers, mayors and single-family homeowners for that imbalance. The state's tax structure favors commercial development, which helps pay for city services — unlike residential property, where taxes are limited under Prop 13.

"The real but unintended consequences was to give cities a reason to say 'yes' to auto malls, 'yes' to big box retail stores, which add city funding," he said, "but say 'no' to housing."

Others opposed SB 50 for different reasons, however. Some housing affordability and tenants' rights organizations have characterized the bill as a give-away to developers since it would increase the value of land under the bill's control. Much of that land is in low-income communities where residents are already at risk of eviction or being priced out because of rising rents and cost of living.

If SB 50 returns to the Senate for a new vote Thursday, it must earn 21 yes votes in order to move on to the Assembly, or else or it will likely have to be re-introduced.