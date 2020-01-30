SB 50 Not Quite Dead Yet. California Housing Advocates Watch for Another Vote
SB 50 Not Quite Dead Yet. California Housing Advocates Watch for Another Vote

Erin Baldassari
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, authored SB 50, a bill that would significantly increase housing construction across the state. (Bert Johnson/KQED)

Despite failing a key vote in the California Senate on Wednesday, one of the state’s most closely-watched housing bills may return for another vote Thursday giving it a better chance at passing.

Both supporters and opponents of Senate Bill 50 are anxiously awaiting a fresh round of voting after it failed to earn just three votes to pass. Six senators were absent or abstained.  Per Senate rules, the bill can be voted on again Thursday.  This is called reconsideration, which can only be granted once.

SB 50 would significantly increase housing construction across the state, a preeminent detail that has made it controversial since its introduction two years ago as SB 827, which also failed.

State senators in opposition, many from Southern California, contend the legislation takes too much power away city and county governments that often determine what gets built and where. Legislators have also argued that it doesn't encourage enough affordable housing production for rent-burdened, low-income residents.

Democratic state Sen. Holly Mitchell of Los Angeles on Wednesday summarized in one sentence the equity concerns of many housing justice activists: "Who has the privilege of living where?"

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has argued it's no longer possible to continue the status quo that created the housing shortage California faces.  Speaking from the Senate floor Wednesday, he cited a 2016 McKinsey report that estimated the state needs to build 3.5 million homes to keep pace with its population.

"This is not a small problem," he said. "This is a massive problem."

The bill would enable more housing construction by forcing cities to authorize four and five-story apartment buildings near train stations, along major bus lines and in job-rich neighborhoods. It would also allow duplexes and fourplexes where only single-family homes are currently permitted.

It's a radical departure from the way planning for housing is currently done, which gives cities and counties near ultimate control, and gives some of that authority to the state.  It would also allow for more housing to be built in ways that haven't been the norm in California. In the Bay Area, for example, single-family home construction far outstripped multi-family housing from 1990 to 2007, according to regional planning agencies.

But Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, said it would be wrong to blame city councilmembers, mayors and single-family homeowners for that imbalance. The state's tax structure favors commercial development, which helps pay for city services — unlike residential property, where taxes are limited under Prop 13.

"The real but unintended consequences was to give cities a reason to say 'yes' to auto malls, 'yes' to big box retail stores, which add city funding," he said, "but say 'no' to housing."

Others opposed SB 50 for different reasons, however. Some housing affordability and tenants' rights organizations have characterized the bill as a give-away to developers since it would increase the value of land under the bill's control. Much of that land is in low-income communities where residents are already at risk of eviction or being priced out because of rising rents and cost of living.

If SB 50 returns to the Senate for a new vote Thursday, it must earn 21 yes votes in order to move on to the Assembly, or else or it will likely have to be re-introduced.

