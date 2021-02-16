Why Just Allowing Fourplexes Won’t Solve California’s Housing Affordability Crisis

More than a century ago, Berkeley pioneered rules to enshrine single-family neighborhoods as off-limits to dense development and affordable housing, spurring cities across the country to follow suit.

Now it’s one of a handful of cities in the country, and the latest in California, challenging those rules and rethinking an American ideal: a yard for every home.

Supporters say it’s a necessary step to address decades of racial segregation in housing and to tackle the housing affordability crisis in California today.

But housing researchers and advocates for low-income residents warn it’s no panacea. To achieve truly inclusive communities, they say zoning changes have to be coupled with strong renter protections and increased funding for affordable housing.

Berkeley Vice-Mayor Lori Droste introduced the legislation earlier this month to change the city’s zoning rules, and make it easier to build fourplexes.

The Sacramento City Council last month unanimously approved a draft plan to allow fourplexes throughout the city, becoming the first city in the state to begin the process of removing barriers to small, multi-family housing in all of its residential neighborhoods. Officials in San Francisco and San Jose have introduced their own proposals.

But it could soon be a policy that touches the entire state. Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins introduced a bill last year to allow up to two duplexes in most single-family neighborhoods. It passed both houses of the legislature, but literally ran out of time before getting the final vote it needed to head to the governor’s desk. It’s back this year as SB 9.

"It signifies a pretty radical shift in land-use policies," said David Garcia, the policy director for the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley. "But it won't make housing in California affordable overnight."