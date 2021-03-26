East Bay State Assembly Candidates Launch Campaigns to Fill Rob Bonta's Seat

James Aguilar, the San Leandro school board trustee, is seeking state office after being elected to the school board in 2018, at age 18.
"Not only as the youngest voice in the race, but the son of union workers and labor organizers, and as a gay Latino, I have all of these intersecting experiences that would be of value to the Assembly district," he said.
Aguilar said the debate over the resumption of classroom learning (his district is beginning hybrid learning for all grades on April 12) has been an instructive political experience.
"It's been stressful, but it's also been really great because we have had an opportunity to connect with our community more than ever," Aguilar said. "I would say we've had our calls maxed out on Zoom and that community participation is just absolutely tremendous and we haven't had that kind of involvement before."
If elected, Aguilar said he looks forward to working on legislation addressing climate change, racial justice and education.
Likely to Be a Crowded Field
More candidates are expected to join the race in the coming days. A large field would almost certainly ensure that no candidate receives a majority of votes in the primary election, which would likely take place in June.
"If you’ve got seven or eight candidates, the math never works out that way," said Wong.
So far, no candidate with the districtwide name recognition needed to clear the field has entered the ring.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, whose term expires in January 2023, has no interest in the seat, a spokesperson for the mayor said.
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan and Mia Bonta, the president of the Alameda Unified School Board — and Rob Bonta's wife — did not respond to requests for comment.
If no candidates gets a majority, then the top two finishers in the primary would advance to a runoff election, which would likely take place in August.
Adding another wrinkle, the district's map will change in the next year as part of California's redistricting process, so the winner will have to run for re-election in a redrawn district in 2022.
Under legislation signed by Newsom earlier this year, every registered voter in the district will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. It remains to be seen how Alameda County will supplement the mail voting with in-person options.