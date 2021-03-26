East Bay State Assembly Candidates Launch Campaigns to Fill Rob Bonta's Seat

Her career began as a case manager at a community health clinic, before she founded the non-profit Berkeley Resistance Against Inter-Partner Violence.

"I started getting involved in not only legal aid, domestic violence work, but also every issue that intersects with violence, because you can't, in my opinion, take a social problem and think about addressing that one thing alone," she said.

That led to work on eviction protection litigation and a spot on the Oakland Ethics Commission.

Ramachandran said her campaign platform would consist of a $22 minimum wage, tenant protections, criminal justice reform and environmental justice.

"The perspective that I am going to bring into this seat is a very community-driven understanding of things, with the combination of my understanding of the law, how laws are formed, how they're interpreted and how and to what extent they're enforced," she said.

Malia Vella, who was elected to the Alameda City Council in 2016, has expressed an interest in working on issues of housing affordability, and touts her work in introducing an eviction moratorium in Alameda during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The issues here are really no different city to city. We're all facing issues around housing," said Vella, who argues that her local government experience positions her well for a move to the state Capitol.

"It’s one thing to say I’ve got these pie-in-the sky ideas, it’s another to see how they are implemented," she added.

Vella also works as an attorney for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union, and could bring the support of organized labor into the race. She said dealing with members' concerns is akin to working with constituents.

"I like to tell people I don’t have one boss, I have thousands of bosses, and being in the Assembly is similar to that," she said.