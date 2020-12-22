Voting Issues in Alameda County Raise Questions About Election Management

The 2020 election provided a host of novel challenges for California counties and their election workers, who implemented changes to the voting process on a short timetable in the midst of a pandemic — with levels of turnout not matched in decades.

But the issues in Alameda County raise questions about the management of the registrar's office, and whether the state's seventh-largest county should continue to task their top elections official with simultaneously running the county's information technology department.

"There is no other county in California that is the size of Alameda County that does not have someone who is a full time registrar of voters," said Kim Alexander, president of the California Voter Foundation. "It's a big job, and a county the size of Alameda has a lot of voters and many diverse voters whose needs they need to address."

Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis did not respond to requests for an interview for this story.

Poll Workers at Mills College 'Desperate for Support'

After a coalition of voting rights groups first raised the issues at the Mills College voting location, Dupuis said in a statement that poll workers should have known that the touchscreen printouts were not receipts, and that by Nov. 13, the county had tracked down 22 of the ballots.

Dupuis said the county's poll worker helpline "was up and running for on-the -spot poll worker questions and problem solving."

But poll workers at the Mills College location said it was difficult to get a clear answer to their questions or instructions on how to rectify the errors they had made.

"As we started to realize that something wasn't right, we were desperate for support and for help," said Claire Calderón, another poll worker at the site.

Like Mendel, Calderón was volunteering at the polls for the first time, after she heard about many older poll workers staying home to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Calderón said it took multiple calls to determine whether the printouts were, in fact, ballots. And when she asked what could be done to track down the votes, she says she was told to "sit on her hands" and let her team captain take the blame.

"It was easily something like 70-75% Black and elderly folks at our voting location," Calderón said. "It will go down as one of the most haunting experiences of my life, realizing that I had unintentionally participated in voter disenfranchisement and that I had seen close up the apathy with which voters' votes were treated."

Problems With Drop Boxes, Language Access

In a letter to the registrar of voters, a coalition of voting rights groups that included the ACLU, Asian Americans Advancing Justice — Asian Law Caucus and Oakland Rising claimed that Alameda County's election troubles started before Election Day.

The county was late in setting up 38 of the more than 60 vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes it was required to provide. Some neighborhoods lacked drop boxes for days after the early voting period began. The registrar said the delay was a result of the drop box vendor and supplier getting deluged by orders.

The letter also charged the registrar with failing to provide ballot materials for voters with limited English proficiency. Under state law, the county is required to post copies of ballots, called facsimile ballots, in languages prevalent in the community.

"There are more than 200,000 limited-English proficient people in Alameda County," Marks said. "And so having adequate language assistance is really important to make sure we're not disenfranchising people who live here."

During the first few days of early voting, Alameda County posted notices that the facsimile ballots were available on demand, but did not post the actual facsimile ballots, citing a burden in printing thousands of pages for each of the county's 100 voting locations.

Like the poll workers at Mills College, voting advocates say it was difficult to get a response from county officials to address the problem.

"If there is an election actively underway, there needs to be extremely responsive communication and problem solving from the county," said Marks.

Language access issues have plagued Alameda County in past elections: The U.S. Department of Justice sued the county in 2011 for violating the rights of Spanish-, Mandarin- and Cantonese-speaking voters. The suit resulted in a consent decree that required federal monitors to supervise voting in subsequent elections. A similar Justice Department suit against the county in the 1990's also resulted in language assistance mandates.

In their letter to the registrar after this fall's election, voting rights organizations said "advocates have long been concerned about your office’s lack of preparedness and transparency regarding how Alameda County prepares for elections."

Unique Management of Elections Department

The county's election management structure dates back to 2006, when longtime IT head Dave MacDonald was appointed acting registrar by the Board of Supervisors, after the departure of the county's previous election chief.

The Oakland Tribune reported at the time that MacDonald was only slated to hold both roles temporarily, and that a permanent registrar was to be appointed "before the November [2006] election."

Fourteen years later, Alameda still tasks one official to run the county's elections department as well as its technology support division.

Some counties, such as Los Angeles, consolidate record-keeping responsibilities with the registrar's job. But Alameda is the only county of its size in California with a registrar in charge of another department, and Dupuis is the only dual-department head in Alameda County.

Dupuis has held those roles since 2012 — before that, as chief technology officer, he was credited with developing the county's first mobile app and transitioning the county's website to the smartphone era.

In 2019, he told TechWire, a trade website for government technology news, that technology is a key component of the county's voter outreach programs.

"As the ROV/CIO I can bring an understanding of both professions together," Dupuis said.

But election administration has become more complex in California. In 2020, election officials were tasked with sending every voter a mail ballot while still operating in-person voting sites — a management responsibility akin to "putting on a war," said Alexander, with the California Voter Foundation.

"I do think that it's important for the person who is managing elections in a county the size of Alameda to have that as their number one job and their only job," Alexander said.