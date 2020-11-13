Inside California's Pandemic Election: How COVID-19 Changes Could Shape the Future of Voting

The process still required delicate coordination between state officials and county registrars, who are ultimately in charge of local elections. Roughly two dozen counties decided to cut down on voting locations, with 17 jettisoning assigned polling places for the first time in favor of countywide voting hubs.

County registrars described weekly meetings with Padilla's staff, along with late night and weekend conversations to ensure a smooth transition.

Meanwhile, nonprofits and labor groups successfully pressured lawmakers to maintain a baseline requirement for in-person voting. They argued that Black and Latino Californians are less likely to vote by mail than white Californians, and that in-person voting is crucial for voters with disabilities or language access needs.

"I think Secretary Padilla deserves a lot of credit for the leadership he showed to bring folks together to try to come up with a model for November," said Macías, who was among the voices calling for the state to maintain in-person voting.

In August, Newsom signed off on new regulations setting minimum requirements for in-person voting, as counties scrambled to find voting locations and recruit poll workers.

"The clock was ticking so fast to November," said John Arntz, director of San Francisco's Department of Elections, who said local officials are typically "planning six, seven, eight months before an election."

Californians Embrace Expanded Vote-by-Mail and Early Voting

Election officials feared that many longtime poll workers, traditionally retirees, would stay home during the pandemic. And many houses of worship and schools were reluctant to open their doors to voters when their own operations were in flux because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But the extra funding from Congress, partnerships with professional sports venues and statewide poll worker recruitment drives left only one county, Butte, unable to meet the state's requirements for in-person voting services.

"We had thousands more people volunteer to be poll workers than we could actually assign," said Arntz. "It was amazing."

Perhaps the most important factor in the smooth election was that Californians bought into vote-by-mail and early voting at record levels, easing the burden on Election Day staff.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 12 million Californians voted before Election Day, with upwards of 80% using their mail-in ballot.

In Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties, just 6-7% of voters opted to cast a ballot in person.

And as ballots arrived, election workers were able to immediately prepare them for counting and avoid a backlog of ballots, thanks to a new state law permitting early ballot processing.

"That took that pressure off," said Kelley, who said despite "massive" last minute poll worker cancellations in Orange County, "we were still able to handle that volume without any issues really at all."

Voters Still Faced Issues in Some Counties

That's not to say problems were entirely avoided at the polls. Election officials and voting advocates reported long lines in Fresno, Merced, Riverside, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties. Spacing was to blame in many locations, as social distancing requirements limited the number of voters who could enter the facilities and cast ballots.

"That's really what caused the lines," said Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters and President of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials. "We just couldn't get as many people physically in the locations as we could in March."

And in Imperial and Kern counties, voters who arrived at polling places without their vote-by-mail ballots, expecting to vote in-person, were forced to cast provisional ballots, said Julia Gomez, attorney at the ACLU of Southern California.

That's because the counties lacked the ability to check in real time if a voter's mail-in ballot had already been cast.

"Going forward we could avoid this problem with more public education and making sure that these counties have the technology," said Gomez.

What's Next for Voting

In future elections, the state could also do more to expand language assistance for voters who lack English proficiency, such as Somali speakers in San Diego, said Gomez. A 2019 lawsuit forced the state to provide election materials in 14 additional languages this year.

On the wish list of some county officials: A revision of the state's ballot collection laws, a hotbed of partisan debate. In October, state and local Republican parties created controversial private drop boxes — some labeled "official" — that they argued followed state law allowing a designated person to deliver a voter's ballot.