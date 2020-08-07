Newsom Signs Plan for Polling Place Changes in Face of Pandemic

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed legislation establishing requirements for in-person voting in the November general election, hours after bill was approved by the State Senate.
Facing the uncertainty of an election conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials are encouraging vote-by-mail and sending every California voter a ballot. The legislation signed by Newsom will allow counties to offer fewer in-person voting sites, as many counties struggle to find locations to accommodate physical distancing.
Under Senate Bill 423, counties will still have to offer a voting location for every 10,000 voters and, if they choose to consolidate polling sites, allow in-person voting for three days before the election.