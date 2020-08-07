Newsom Signs Plan for Polling Place Changes in Face of Pandemic

Newsom initially advocated for the changes in an executive order signed in June. The order faced legal challenges that argued Newsom exceeded his executive authority — challenges now rendered moot by the legislation.

On the Senate floor Thursday, Senator Tom Umberg, D-Santa Ana, said he wrote the bill "to guarantee that there will be accessible, secure and safe in-person opportunities for voters who cannot or chose not to use their vote-by-mail ballot."

Despite the state's emphasis on mail voting, many voters will still need to vote in-person, Umberg said, including voters who need language or disability access assistance, or those who need to update their registration or address.

The legislation won super-majority support in the state Senate, after passing the Assembly on Monday.

Opponents of the bill worried that allowing counties to close polling places would inevitably limit access for voters. In states including Georgia and Wisconsin, the closure of voting locations resulted in long lines at the polls.

Fifteen California counties already use vote centers, larger voting locations that serve all voters in the county and provide a wider range of services. SB 423 will allow those counties to reduce in-person voting from ten days to three.

"I prefer ten days over three," said Senator John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa.