‘All Hands on Deck’ as California Election Officials Struggle to Find Pandemic-Safe Polling Places

Some counties are using the crisis to pilot novel ideas, while others are struggling to replace long-time polling places where a gathering of people could pose a significant health risk.

“Say goodbye to voting in residential garages and retirement homes," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. "To different extents, different counties are struggling to find replacement and smarter voting locations.”

Padilla said it's "all hands on deck" in the effort to find voting locations that can accommodate physical distancing.

“We're not going to go into a voting location and see 30 voting booths all side by side," said Padilla, who last week issued safety guidelines for in-person voting. "So we're needing both new locations and larger locations.”

Acknowledging that finding and staffing new locations may prove impossible in many parts of the state, Padilla is supporting legislation that would let counties reduce the number of polling places they have to open in the fall.

The proposal, Senate Bill 423, mirrors an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in June.

Supporters believe the changes will not come at the expense of access: If counties opt to consolidate voting locations, they'll have to open the polls for longer hours — beginning the Saturday before Election Day.

“As we have already seen in some other states, a massive reduction in voting locations would result in longer lines and larger and potentially unsafe gatherings on Election Day,” Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Elections and Redistricting, said in a hearing on the bill this week. “SB 423 will ensure that that will not be the case in California.”

A report from the Brennan Center for Justice on racial disparities in voting access warned that election administrators should “avoid closing polling places without firm analytical evidence that doing so will not overburden remaining polling places.”