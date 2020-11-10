Governor Warns Against Complacency as COVID-19 Cases Swell

The U.S. has surpassed more than 10 million coronavirus cases and looks on track to hit record hospitalizations. Here in California, COVID-19 cases are increasing as well. In a press conference yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom warned against complacency.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Who Should Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First?

A panel of experts with the state’s Department of Public Health is getting to work this week on how to decide who’s first in line to get a coronavirus vaccine. This comes after Pfizer’s announcement yesterday that the company’s vaccine is more than 90% effective.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Newly Conservative SCOTUS Reconsiders Obamacare

Today, with it's new six-to-three majority, the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments over whether the Affordable Care Act should be struck down. If that happens, California will lose several billion dollars a year in federal health insurance subsidies.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Liberal California Leans to the Right on Propositions

The Golden State is often painted as solidly blue, but the 2020 election has shown that when issues are on the ballot, California leans a little bit more to the right.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio