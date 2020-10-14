Battle Heats Up Over Legal Challenge to Unofficial GOP Drop Boxes

The latest controversy surfaced over the weekend after state election officials received reports of the Republican drop boxes at churches, gas stations and gun shops in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties, all areas with very competitive U.S. House races. Democrats have blasted the use of the unofficial boxes as a violation of state law, saying they fear Republicans could use them to gather and discard ballots.

"My opponent and the GOP are clearly engaging in heinous and illegal acts of election fraud," said U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Laguna Beach, who represents California's 48th Congressional District, one of the areas where some of the GOP ballot boxes have been installed.

Two years ago, Rouda flipped the seat, which had been held by Republicans for 30 years, when he defeated longtime Rep. Dana Rohrabacher. He now faces a tight race with Republican challenger Michelle Steel.

Rouda spoke at a Wednesday morning press conference organized by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which also featured U.S. Rep. TJ Cox, D-Fresno, and state Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, both running in swing districts where the GOP-operated drop boxes have also appeared.

"The way that none of our opponents are willing to stand up and speak out against this scheme is incredibly telling," said Smith, who is vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in the 25th District, north of Los Angeles.

Cox is facing a challenge from former Republican Congressman David Valadao, who he narrowly defeated in 2018.

The Cook Political Report rates the Cox-Valadao and Garcia-Smith races as "toss ups," while Rouda’s seat is rated "Lean Democrat."

Republicans have argued that their ballot boxes are simply a form of "balloting harvesting" allowed under state law.

"The only thing heinous here are California Democrats including Harley Rouda, TJ Cox and Christy Smith doing their best to suppress the vote of Christian voters," said National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair, in a statement.