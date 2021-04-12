A Grandmother’s Fight to Keep Her Home — From a Corporation Paying in Cash

A corporation known for flipping houses in the Bay Area has been buying even more homes at foreclosure auctions during the pandemic. Jocelyn Foreman lives in one of these homes and is now trying to compete with Wedgewood’s bid of $600,000.

She has the help of a new state law, which gives potential homeowners more time to match any bid made at a foreclosure auction. But the law doesn’t include financial help. So what does it take for regular people to compete against all cash bids by corporations?

Guests: Molly Solomon and Erin Baldassari, KQED housing affordability reporters and co-hosts of SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America





Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.