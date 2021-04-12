KQED is a proud member of
A Grandmother’s Fight to Keep Her Home — From a Corporation Paying in Cash

Devin KatayamaAlan MontecilloEricka Cruz GuevarraMolly SolomonErin Baldassari
Jocelyn Foreman stands in her front yard at her home in Pinole on March 19, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

A corporation known for flipping houses in the Bay Area has been buying even more homes at foreclosure auctions during the pandemic. Jocelyn Foreman lives in one of these homes and is now trying to compete with Wedgewood’s bid of $600,000.

She has the help of a new state law, which gives potential homeowners more time to match any bid made at a foreclosure auction. But the law doesn’t include financial help. So what does it take for regular people to compete against all cash bids by corporations?

Guests: Molly Solomon and Erin Baldassari, KQED housing affordability reporters and co-hosts of SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America


