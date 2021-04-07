Sonoma County Files Criminal Charges Against PG&E for Starting 2019 Kincade Fire

Last year, PG&E declined to comment on Cal Fire's investigation, saying it didn't have access to the agency's report or to the evidence it was based on. But in February, the utility acknowledged — apparently for the first time in public — that it had caused the fire.

"We understand at a high level that our equipment was responsible for that fire," Aaron Johnson, the company's vice president for wildfire safety, said during a California Public Utilities Commission workshop.

On Tuesday, PG&E issued a statement saying it was "saddened by the property losses and personal impacts" due to the fire. The utility went on to say it will accept Cal Fire's conclusions about the fire's cause. But it disputed the notion the fire's start involved any criminal wrongdoing.

"We do not believe there was any crime here,” the company said. “We remain committed to making it right for all those impacted and working to further reduce wildfire risk on our system.”

Tuesday's criminal complaint is just the latest legal difficulty for a company whose aging equipment has been shown to be the cause of numerous massive fires that have killed more than 110 Californians since 2015.

Those wildfire calamities include the North Bay fires of October 2017, in which 22 people died in blazes that Cal Fire found to involve PG&E equipment.

PG&E also pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2018 Camp Fire, which destroyed about 14,000 homes in and around the Butte County town of Paradise.

Those disasters set the stage for the company's filing for bankruptcy protection in 2019 — a year that passed without anyone dying in a PG&E-related fire.

But last September, a tree fell on a PG&E power line southwest of Redding, in Shasta County, sparking a fire that killed four residents of a rural community. Cal Fire has turned over results of its investigation into that blaze — the Zogg Fire — to Shasta County prosecutors.

The Zogg Fire is also the subject of an ongoing inquiry by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, who oversees PG&E's criminal probation for convictions arising from the San Bruno natural gas pipeline blast of September 2010, that killed eight people.

Alsup has questioned whether the tree that fell on the power line posed an obvious hazard and should have been removed, and has also raised questions about the competence and effectiveness of PG&E's vegetation management program.

The judge is currently weighing additional conditions of probation against the company, including whether to require it to consider the presence of hazardous trees near power lines when it decides on the scope of future public safety power shutoffs.